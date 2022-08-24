Detectives await expert tests in case of Limerick music teacher’s death

Detectives investigating the sudden death of a woman in Limerick last month are still awaiting expert tests before moving on the chief suspect who allegedly assaulted her.

Louise Muckell (54), a former music teacher, was discovered seriously injured in her home in Rathkeale on the evening of July 19.

She was rushed to University Hospital Limerick but was pronounced dead the following day.

Gardaí believe she was the victim of an assault in the city in the hours or days before she was discovered and have identified a suspect for that attack.

However, a cause of death has still not been established and the Office of the State Pathologist is awaiting specialist tests to determine exactly how Ms Muckell died.

A source told the Irish Independent: “At this stage there is no confirmation that the assault led directly to this woman’s death, and these expert tests will be needed to determine that. Other factors may have played a role in her death.

“Gardaí have identified the suspect for the assault causing harm but this investigation won’t be advanced until gardaí know for definite if they are dealing with a homicide or not.

“Inquiries are ongoing and gardaí have spoken to other people who were present in the house at the time and also canvassed CCTV footage from the area.”

It’s understood a group of people had gathered at a property in the city which Louise Muckell frequented in the days before she was discovered critically injured.

Arising from garda inquiries, some of these individuals have been detained for other offences not connected with her death.

Gardaí believe the residence in the city was also where a number of people with alcohol dependency issues regularly socialised.

Louise Muckell was driven back to her home, around 30km away in Rathkeale, on the Tuesday before her remains were discovered later that day.

She was regarded as a talented music teacher who taught in the former Sisters of Mercy secondary school, Rathkeale, and had trained under the late Irish soprano Veronica Dunne.

Gardaí previously issued an appeal for information asking anyone with information to contact them.

“In particular Gardaí wish to speak to any persons who were in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday, 17th July, 2022, and Tuesday, 19th July, 2022, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

“Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam and CCTV) of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the spokesman added.