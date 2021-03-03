Des Bishop is engaged after eight-months of lockdown romance

Des Bishop has got engaged to his American girlfriend after a whirlwind lockdown romance.

The well-known comedian (45) went down on bended knee and popped the question to his partner of eight months, Hannah Berner (29), on Valentine’s Day.

The Irish-American star confirmed the news on his Instagram this afternoon, sharing a picture of the Summer House star alongside the message: “When you know, you know. Laughs for life @beingbernz.”

Berner said she was “very excited” about the engagement and they want to get married “sooner rather than later”.

"He's my best friend. Why wait?" she said.

For his romantic proposal, he surprised her by sending her a video message, which was something he used to do at the very start of their relationship.

"When we first started dating, Des would send me this really funny video, singing videos, that would make me laugh," she told People.

"On Valentine's Day, I woke up and I had a video of him singing, which I hadn't gotten since the summer. And then it ends with him being like, 'I have a surprise for you'.”

She turned around to find Bishop on one knee and she said she was “in bed with my Invisalign on and my breath is terrible”.

"And he's just kneeling on the side, and then he just pulls out the ring. I think I just made weird crying noises,” she said.

“He lets me be me, and we laugh together. I make him laugh, and he makes me laugh. I really just fell in love with how his mind works. And I really listen to his advice, and I really just respect him."

The pair began dating back in July 2020 after he contacted her on Instagram after discovering they were both in the Hamptons at the same time.

He said that when they first met in person, they had an immediate connection and he was convinced the relationship was something special.

"I was fairly certain fairly quickly that Hannah was the one for me," he said.

"When I met her the first time, my immediate thought was not only is she beautiful, but I just want to spend all the time with her because she's so much fun."

For her engagement ring, Bishop gave her a round, brilliant stone sitting on an 18-carat yellow gold band which she said was “just perfect”.

In an interview with RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan last year, Bishop said that 2020 was actually “quite idyllic” for him on a personal level.

“It’s been a more powerful falling for somebody than I’ve ever experienced in my life,” he said.

“I would be confident in saying that I will certainly make an effort because it feels like it’s the one.”

