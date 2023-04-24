Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee scoops best writer award at Bafta Television Craft Awards

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has won a best comedy writer award for the coming-of-age drama at the Bafta Television Craft Awards.

The hit Channel 4 comedy follows a group of teenagers as they grow up in Derry during the Troubles.

The Northern Irish screenwriter wrote on social media to share the news, she said: “Till the next time London. Keep writing kids.”

The season finale, which aired in May last year, captured the sense of hope in 1998 at the signing of the Belfast Agreement following decades of violence.

Derry Girls was also recently nominated for most memorable moment at the Bafta TV awards which will take place on May 14.

The hit series has made headlines across the globe and has been recognised by a number of leading names in the industry.

Last year, Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese revealed that he watched the show.

The filmmaker behind Goodfellas, Wolf Of Wall Street and Taxi Driver, was speaking at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Chicago in October.

Asked by the moderator what he was watching at the moment, Scorsese (80) replied: "I watched, the other night, Derry Girls", before raising his fist in respect, prompting cheers from the audience.

After a pause, he added: "Those nuns..."

Viewers in the US have been able to watch episodes of the drama via Netflix.

The Simpsons also paid tribute to the comedy series in an episode in March last year by naming an ice-cream parlour ‘Dairy Girls Ice Cream’.

At the time, McGee shared an image of the ice-cream parlour, which featured in the episode on Twitter.

She captioned the picture: “Simpsons did it.”

Executive producer Matt Selman confirmed that it was a nod to the Northern Ireland drama.

McGee shared her shock to the revelation online, she said: “I. Am. Dead”.

In response to McGee’s delight, Mr Selman said it was the “least we could do”.

McGee was given the freedom of her home city for her work on the show.