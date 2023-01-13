Dermot Kennedy shortlisted for RTÉ’s Choice Music Prize Song of the Year

Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has been shortlisted for a third category in the RTÉ Choice Music Prize.
The Dubliner was shortlisted today for Irish Song of the Year for his hit Something To Someone, having already been nominated in the Irish Artist of the Year and Irish Album of the Year categories.
The shortlist for this year's Irish Song of the Year, in association with IMRO and IRMA, was announced today on 2FM’s Tracy Clifford Show.
Kennedy began his career by busking on Grafton Street in central Dublin.
He is best known for his 2019 singles Outnumbered and Power Over Me.
Last year, Kennedy (31) released his second studio album Sonder, which includes Something To Someone and Better Days.
RTÉ Choice Music Irish Song of the Year shortlist
Biig Piig – Kerosene
CMAT – Nashville
Cian Ducrot – All For You
Dermot Kennedy – Something To Someone
Fontaines DC - I Love You
Lea Heart – Happier
Moncrieff – Warm
SELLÓ – No Love
Welshy - All Day (feat Nonô)
Ye Vagabonds – Blue Is The Eye
RTÉ Choice Prize Irish Artist of the Year
CMAT
Fontaines DC
Dermot Kennedy
SELLÓ
Talos
Irish Breakthrough Artist
Belters Only
CMAT
Cian Ducrot
Lea Heart
SELLÓ
Fans can cast their vote on the RTÉ website, with votes limited to one per person per day.
Only votes cast in the Republic of Ireland will be counted. Voting closes at midnight on Sunday, March 5.
The Irish Song of the Year will be announced by DJ Tracy Clifford on the day of the live event on March 9.
The show in Vicar St will feature performances from some of the album-shortlisted acts.