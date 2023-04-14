Dermot Kennedy shares sweet message with schoolgirl Saoirse Ruane after cancer update

Saoirse Ruane with her mother Roseanna on the Late Late Toy Show in 2020. Photo: RTE

Dermot Kennedy has shared a message with Saoirse Ruane, a star of the Late Late Toy Show who recently suffered another tumour diagnosis.

The Galway schoolgirl’s mum Roseanna has asked the public to keep her daughter in their prayers after another tumour was found, her third to date.

“To say we’re devastated just doesn’t cover it,” she said in an update to followers on Instagram.

"She’s been to war so many times, she’s fought so hard, it’s so unfair. Saoírse’s words on hearing this news: ‘why me, why is my life so horrible.’

“It’s a horrible feeling, that heart wrenching feeling of ‘deja vu’, disbelief, shock, physically wanting to vomit & feeling numb,” Roseanna said. “Comforting her but not being able to protect her breaks us.”

Chart-topper Dermot Kennedy has now shared a short message with Saoirse, telling her he is “thinking” of her as she continues her journey.

”Hi Saoirse, Dermot Kennedy here. Just wanted to say hi and wish you the best,” the Power Over Me singer said.

"And to say that we are all such admirers of your strength and how you stay so positive so, thinking of you.”

Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy has been encouraging people to send cards and letters of support to Saoirse, again taking to Instagram today to share how they can do so.

”This is so heartwarming in what has been a very difficult time hearing of Saoirse’s recurrence and waiting for results and meetings,” Roseanna said.

"This brings such warmth to our family. Thank you to each and every one of you who have sent her a card.”

Appearing on the Toy Show in 2020, Saoirse told Ryan about having her right leg amputated after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

The RTÉ star told listeners on his Radio One show this week that Saoirse might need a pick-me up.

"Let me say good morning to Saoirse, my friend, who is sitting in her car now, heading to Dublin with her family,” he said.

“She’s probably going, ‘Oh, my goodness, what the hell is he doing? He’s embarrassing me!’

“I just want to wish her every bit of love and happiness and hopefully news is good and that you are well and minded and loved and looked after, as I know you are.”

The broadcaster called on followers to post some personalised cards for the Galway native.

“If you are off this week for Easter and if you want to make a card for Saoirse, it’s very easy.

“Just make one and send it to Saoirse Ruane, Kiltullagh, Co Galway, and it will land on her breakfast table.

“I think she would like that. Lovely to talk to you Saoirse.”

Her mum has since shared a photo of her beaming daughter with a stack of letters.

She captioned the photo: “A lot of love in our letter box today. @instatubridy you asked and everyone listened. Look at that smile.”



