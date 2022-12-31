RTÉ’s Dermot Bannon has said he would love to give Room to Improve its own makeover but that viewers love it just the way it is.

The architect will return with his popular TV programme on Sunday, January 8, as it kicks off its 14th season, having first aired in 2007.

He revealed that there are currently no plans to alter the format of the show, which consistently pulls in high ratings for the national broadcaster.

“Room to Improve is fundamentally about the homeowners, their journey, their stresses and strains and their budgets – and I think it’s very difficult to move away from that because that’s what people want,” the show’s host told the Irish Independent.

Dermot Bannon. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Dermot Bannon. Photo: Gerry Mooney

“We have tried, (I) would love to totally shake it up but there’s no point – we wouldn’t be giving people what they want.”

He has previously raised eyebrows with homeowners and viewers alike for occasionally going over on big-budget projects but Bannon said that hasn’t happened of late.

“I actually haven’t been over budget for 10 years. I think we went over on season one and season two but it’s all anyone remembers,” he said. “We’re on season 14 now and I love it.

It’s kind of part of me now and I’m kind of unemployable after it. If I left , where would I go?

“I run my own practice but actually, Room to Improve is the thing that I’ve been doing the longest in my life. I’ve never had a job longer than 14 years. It’s kind of part of me now and I’m kind of unemployable after it. If I left Room to Improve, where would I go?”

In addition to his regular programme returning, Bannon will also front a special edition of Room to Improve featuring talent agent Julian Benson which has already started filming.

Julian Benson. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Julian Benson. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Former Dancing with the Stars judge Benson, who has cystic fibrosis (CF), has been on a mission to build a bespoke accommodation facility in Dublin for CF families during hospital stays.

He bought the perfect property in Dublin’s Rathgar a few years ago but it needs a substantial amount of work to make it fit for purpose, and Bannon was delighted to come on board to help him with the project.

“When he first approached me to do it, it was a no-brainer. A lot of us forget that families often need to travel and spend the night in Dublin. They might have a sibling in hospital and other siblings at home who might not get to see them for a few weeks. And this will allow families to stay together,” he said. “This will just take the stress away.”

