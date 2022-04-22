This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Thursday, April 21, 2022 shows an overview of the cemetery in Manhush, some 20 kilometers west of Mariupol, Ukraine,

The Deputy Mayor of Mariupol has said that his city no longer exists, such is the destruction that has been wrought upon it in 50 days of “awful bombardments” from the Russian Army.

Sergei Orlov said the Russian government is lying when it says it has stopped the assault on Azovstal steel plant - the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the city - and said that Russia “continues to use the biggest bombs they have”.

Vladimir Putin congratulated Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in a televised meeting yesterday for capturing Mariupol, but Mr Orlov said the congratulations were not warranted.

“I don’t know what he’s congratulating [his Minister for], Mariupol doesn’t exist anymore, it’s just a destroyed territory,” Deputy Mayor Orlov said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Orlov said Russia’s Army is “temporarily occupying” large parts of the city but there is fierce resistance from Ukrainian defenders in parts of the city, particularly Avozstal.

“They continue to use tanks and artillery and continue to kill our civilians and to destroy everything. The Ukrainian Army is trying to defeat them but the Russians have more soldiers and our city has been blocked for 50 days without supplies and help,” Mr Orlov said.

There are 500-700 civilians still sheltering in bunkers in Azovstal.

“It’s mostly families of plant workers hiding from the war but war now comes to them,” he said. He said Russia is concealing war crimes such as “genocide” in Mariupol as they “are afraid of international reaction following the massacre in Bucha”.

Satellite images have shown what appear to be mass graves near Mariupol, and local officials have accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city.

Satellite image provider Maxar Technologies released the photos, which it said showed more than 200 mass graves in a town where Ukrainian officials say the Russians have been burying Mariupol residents killed in the fighting.

The imagery showed long rows of graves stretching away from an existing cemetery in the town of Manhush, outside Mariupol.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko accused the Russians of “hiding their military crimes” by taking the bodies of civilians from the city and burying them in Manhush.

The Mariupol City Council said Thursday in a post on the Telegram messaging app that the graves could hold as many as 9,000 dead.

It came as Russian forces have attempted to storm the base of the last Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, the Ukrainian military said.

The Indo Daily: Putin's Last Stand? What the 'Battle of Donbas' means for Ukraine

Troops were said to have attacked the Azovstal steel plant – where the few thousand remaining Ukrainian troops in the besieged port city are hiding – despite an order from Vladimir Putin to the contrary.

The Russian president earlier said he told his forces not to attempt to capture the plant but to blockade it.

Most of Mariupol is under Russian control and the city’s mayor Vadym Boychenko said around 100,000 residents remained trapped in the conflict zone.

A small convoy of buses evacuated people from Mariupol today and headed for the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporhizhia, he said.