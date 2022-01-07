The Department of Health has updated the travel advice on its website which wrongly stated that people who have been vaccinated over six months ago need a negative PCR to enter the country.

Earlier this week, the Cabinet agreed to scrap the requirement for a negative test to enter the State, a measure which was put in place last month to spread the slow of Omicron.

The official Government website travel rules were updated to say that from January 6, “passengers to Ireland with an accepted proof of vaccination or proof of recovery from Covid-19 in the prior six months do not have to show an additional pre-departure Covid-19 test result”.

This wrongly gave the impression that passengers who were fully vaccinated over six months ago would have to show a negative PCR result before travelling to Ireland.

Following queries from Independent.ie, the Department of Health changed the Gov.ie website travel rules to include a comma after the word “vaccination”.

The new text reads: “with effect from Thursday 6 January 2022, passengers to Ireland who have either an accepted proof of vaccination, or an accepted proof of recovery from COVID-19, do not have to show an additional pre-departure COVID-19 test result.”

Government sources indicated on Wednesday that the negative test requirement would be scrapped to allow for the same travel rules which were in place beforehand.

This would see passengers who are fully vaccinated or recovered, or have a negative PCR test, being able to travel to Ireland, with the EU Digital Covid Cert.

From February 1, new EU rules will kick in which will mean that passengers who were fully vaccinated more than nine months ago, must now also have a booster vaccine.

New booster vaccine certs began to be issued from yesterday, with Minister of State Ossian Smyth vowing that over two million certs will be issued in the next week.

