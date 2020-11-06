Department reports itself to data watchdog over lost passports

A number of people have complained of being sent out the wrong passport.

The Department of Justice has reported itself to the Data Protection Commissioner for losing and misplacing the passports of a number of migrants.

This week, the Irish Independent revealed that the Immigrant Council of Ireland was aware of dozens of cases of passports being lost after they were sent to the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (Inis) by people renewing their immigration registration.

In some cases, migrants have been receiving passports in the post which do not belong to them.

The problem has become so bad in the last month that migrants have set up a WhatsApp group to reunite people with their lost documents.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice has now confirmed that the department has reported itself to the Data Protection Commissioner over the four GDPR breaches relating to lost passports.

“The Department is committed to protecting the rights and privacy of all individuals and we comply fully with data breach reporting requirements. Regarding data breaches identified in the Registration Office in relation to applicants’ passports, a total of four data breaches were reported to the Data Protection Commission by the Department’s Data Protection Officer,” the spokesman said.

The Department previously said it was aware of a “very small number” of lost passport incidents, in the “low single digits.”

But Valeria Aquino, an immigration officer with the Immigrant Council of Ireland, had told the Irish Independent that she was aware of “maybe 30 cases so far.”

"By itself, misplacing someone’s passport is a huge GDPR breach but there is also the issue of a passport going to someone with bad intentions,” Ms Aquino said.

“Passports are sold on the dark web, and with more services going online during Covid-19 they could be used to apply for a loan.”

She said she was aware of cases where people had to pay to replace a passport that had been lost, and that a number of migrants had also struggled to get a response from the Department of Justice after they complained about their documents going missing.

In some cases, migrants have been given tracking numbers which either don’t work or claim that their passport has already been delivered.

Ms Aquino said that without a passport, someone may not be able to open a bank account for the purposes of a new job, and this could be causing more people to claim social welfare.

“It’s a domino effect. A fail in the immigration system can increase the burden on the social welfare system,” she said.

