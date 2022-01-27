The exercises are taking place in international waters but within Ireland's exclusive economic zone

The Department of Transport has issued a marine notice advising all seafarers that the Russian Navy will carry out manoeuvres off the southwest coast of Ireland from February 3 for five days.

The Department of Transport has said it was advised of the exercise by the Irish Aviation Authority, who were contacted by the Russian Federation.

The Russian Federation has advised the exercises will include naval artillery and the launching of rockets.

The Department notice to seafarers states: “Given the nature of the planned exercises and the presence of naval forces, vessels and crew are advised of serious safety risks in the operational area. Masters should navigate their vessel to ensure safety at all times.”

It goes on to remind mariners of their responsibilities under International Maritime Law.

The exercises have been criticised by the Government which has said they are not welcome.

They are taking place in international waters, but within Ireland's exclusive economic zone.

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland will today meet with a fishermen’s group to discuss their concerns about the planned exercise.

Fishermen at the South and West Fish Producers Organisation based in Cork said they are planning a “peaceful protest” in an attempt to disrupt the military exercises.

Chief executive officer Patrick Murphy said he will explain to the Ambassador that they intend to abide by the laws of the sea and continue to fish in the area where Russia plans to conduct the exercises.

He said the fishing trawlers are going to be in the area, weather permitting, from 1 February, when the prawn quota opens.

"If they come in contact with us, it is them who are endangering the Irish boats by their actions,” Mr Murphy said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has criticised a recent meeting between the new chief of staff of the Defence Forces and the Russian ambassador to Ireland.

Mr Coveney, who is also Minister for Defence, told the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Wednesday that he was “surprised to put it mildly” at Lieutenant General Seán Clancy’s meeting with Yury Filatov last Friday.

The meeting was held on 21 January in the Chief of Staff's Office, McKee Barracks, Dublin.

The Russian Embassy in Ireland tweeted a picture on Friday of Sean Clancy posing with Ambassador Yury Filatov, with the post noting that they had discussed issues of Russian-Irish relations and the international agenda “as well as prospects of contacts between armed forces of two countries”.