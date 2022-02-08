Department of the Taoiseach quizzed about controls in place for safekeeping of €8,000 Rolex watch gifted to Ceann Comhairle

The Department of the Taoiseach was quizzed about what controls were in place for the safekeeping of an €8,000 Rolex watch that was gifted to the Ceann Comhairle.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) contacted the department after it emerged the valuable item had been kept locked in a safe at Government Buildings for almost two years.

In an email, the C&AG asked if the Department of the Taoiseach had a list of all such high-value gifts, what controls were in place for them, and whether it was listed as the property of the Taoiseach or the Oireachtas.

The Rolex watch remains in storage at the department despite a request by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl that it be sold, and the proceeds given to Trócaire.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl had been presented the watch on an official trip to the UAE in late 2018 but ethics rules on valuable gifts meant he was not allowed to retain it.

The Ceann Comhairle surrendered the item to the department for safe keeping but suggested the €7,700 Rolex could be used to help raise funds for a good cause.

Last March, the C&AG submitted three queries to the Department of the Taoiseach about the item including whether they held a master list of highly valuable items.

An official in the Government Secretariat responded writing: “The Department of the Taoiseach keeps a list on file of gifts received which are valued at over €650 (the threshold set out in the Ethics Acts).”

The C&AG also asked what controls were in place to ensure the security of the items.

“Where suitable, the items are displayed in the department (eg paintings, ornaments, etc.). Otherwise, items are kept in a locked safe (as is the case with the item in question),” said an email.

“Their safekeeping is kept under regular review by the relevant staff in the department.”

Auditors also queried where the €8,000 watch was officially logged as property, whether by the Taoiseach’s Department or the Ceann Comhairle.

An official responded: “The item is recorded on the list kept on file in the Department of the Taoiseach. It was also declared by the Ceann Comhairle in the Register of Members' Interests for 2018.”

The department were also contacted by another person seeking to buy the watch, according to emails they released under FOI.

“I am very interested in it and I would like to know if it could be purchased,” said an email last spring.

However, they were left disappointed when the Government Secretariat responded to say: “I refer to your e-mail … and confirm that the Rolex watch gifted to the Ceann Comhairle is stored in a safe in the Department of the Taoiseach.

“At present there are no plans to sell the watch.”

Asked about the whereabouts of the Rolex, the department said it had remained securely locked away since it was received by them in May 2019.

The watch itself is a Milgauss model, of a type that has been manufactured by the world-famous Swiss watchmakers since the 1950s.

It was specifically developed for scientists because it can withstand magnetic fields and was best known as the watch of choice for staff working at the CERN nuclear research lab in Geneva.