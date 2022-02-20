The Department of Health has said comments made during high-level meetings which were reported in the media over the last week were recorded without the knowledge of those involved.

The Department said the subsequent publishing of details from the meetings “is a direct violation of individual privacy” and “will only serve to limit constructive debate and dialogue across the civil service and this is damaging to the public interest”.

In a statement released today, it said the recordings have not been made available to the Department and “this makes it difficult to validate or respond constructively”.

It comes as last week the Sunday Business Post reported comments claimed to have been made by officials at the Department of Health at a meeting on January 27 to discuss the health budget oversight group.

It was reported that officials raised issues of a possible prior year adjustment in its budget for 2020, which they said could be in the region of “hundreds of millions” of euros.

Read More

It was also reported that officials made comments about “dysfunction” and distrust in the health sector.

The officials further claimed that a target of recruiting 10,000 staff this year was not going to be met, and that the updated figure would be 5,500.

Responding today, the Department of Health said it is: “aware of alleged recordings of internal meetings which took place between 2020 and 2022 being circulated. Notes claiming to represent comments made by officials also appear to have been circulated.

“No official of the Department of Health has given consent to be recorded while carrying out their duties as part of the deliberative process.

“Publishing details of meetings between Government officials in the ordinary course of their work, which were recorded without the consent or knowledge of participants, is a direct violation of individual privacy.

“Work by the Department and its officials with the HSE, focused on improving the transparency around financial matters is clearly in the interest of the public.”

“However, the Department strongly believes that quoting the casual comments of individuals will only serve to limit constructive debate and dialogue across the civil service and this is damaging to the public interest.

“Currently, no recordings on which allegations are based have been made available to the Department and therefore it is unclear what discussions they refer to or if they have been doctored in any way. This makes it difficult to validate or respond constructively.

“It is widely acknowledged that there are many legacy issues across the health service to be addressed. The Department of Health and the HSE work closely together to manage the health service and, through Sláintecare, implement the much-needed reform to deliver a better health service for the public. This working relationship, characterised by mutual respect, is professional and constructive,” the statement added.

The Sunday Business Post has published another story today - based on new tapes - detailing allegations of money being spent without sufficient assessment, a further breakdown of trust in the department and added concerns over recruitment in the HSE.