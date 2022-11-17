Department of Foreign Affairs will contact all 52 Irish citizens issued a travel ban by Russia

The Department of Foreign Affairs will contact all 52 Irish citizens who have been issued a travel ban by Russia.

The Russian ambassador, Yuri Filatov, was earlier today called to a meeting by senior officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Government told Mr Filatov of its “firm objection to the unwarranted and unjustified travel ban imposed on Irish citizens,” a department spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added Ireland’s position in respect of the Ukraine war is that the conflict is as a result of “Russia’s illegal aggression against Ukraine.” This stance was reiterated during the meeting.

Mr Filtov’s office provided the department with a copy of the list of 52 citizens subject to the travel ban.

The department said it would “be informing the individuals concerned but will not be publishing the list.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, is consulting with his senior officials this evening and will be bringing further details to the party leaders in Government in due course, the department said.

“Ireland’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and its right to defend itself against this attack under Article 51 of the UN Charter, was also reiterated,” the spokesperson added.

The list containing politicians and officials has been issued by Russia after it was announced the aggressor had issued sanctions against Taoiseach Micháel Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.