Demand for student mental health services has doubled this year– Trinity Provost

The number of students at Trinity College Dublin needing support for mental health issues has doubled this year, Provost Dr Patrick Prendergast said today.

He told the Oireachtas Education Committee that there was a much greater need for psychiatric counselling services and that the head of Trinity’s student health services reported the massive jump in demand to him.

Dr Prendergast and other higher education leaders were discussing the impact of Covid on third-level students and colleges this year.

Public health restrictions have forced most teaching and learning online while students have also lost out on the important, social, aspect of college life and college finances have suffered a blow.

The Trinity Provost said mental health and wellbeing was a “really key issue for students” and said the lack of personal contact whether with fellow students or lecturers was what they were “missing most.”

Dr Prendergast, who is chair of the Irish Universities Association (IUA) said “students tell us that they want more on-campus activity and we wholeheartedly agree.”

He said they had outlined to Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and his officials that we could safely provide some more on-campus activity “and we would ask that, in support of overall student well-being, public health guidance facilitate us in providing that in the New Year.”

Dr Prendergast said that included not just classroom activity, “but also some additional extracurricular activities to enable students to have at least some limited level of on-campus experience in order to protect their welfare and mental health”.

Mr Harris has expressed a desire to increase face to face learning for some priority groups, such as first years and vulnerable and marginalised students in the new year in line with public health advice.

Dr Joseph Ryan, CEO of the Technological Higher Education Association (THEA) , representing institutes of technology and TU Dublin, agreed about the difficulties being experienced by students.

“The capacity of students to work in a blended environment over a prolonged period remains in question,” he said.

Dr Ryan added that apart from practical implications such as accommodation, there were questions of increasing isolation and the undeniable reduction of the student experience.

He spoke about the positive mental and physical benefit of participation in sport and activity and urged that students be allowed access-controlled sports facilities, which were under the supervision of experienced professional staff.

Notwithstanding the challenges facing students, IUA Director General Jim Miley told the committee that there was no evidence, at that moment that dropout rates had increase this year. He said they were continuing to keep a very close watch on the situation.

The higher education bosses also spoke about the detrimental financial impact of Covid on the sector.

According to Dr Prendergast the most recent estimate was that the seven traditional universities would run a combined deficit between this years and the last academic year of €102m, because of revenue losses and higher costs,

While the figure is lower than previous estimates, Dr Prendergast said they needed more Government support for 2021.

He said the Covid-19 funding already awarded only extended to the end of 2020 and they sought the committee’s support for a Supplementary Budget package to cover the additional known costs and unavoidable revenue losses.

