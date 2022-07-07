‘Deluded’ man (24) who abducted ex-wife and drove her across the border is jailed for five years

A "deluded" ex-husband who abducted his former partner and drove her across the border during a 24 hour ordeal has been jailed for five years.

Dublin Circuit Court heard that garda negotiators were involved in the case during which the woman was refused food and only allowed to go to the toilet once on the side of the road.

The 24-year-old man, who cannot be named as one of the charges is under the Domestic Violence Act, was sentenced today after pleading guilty to false imprisonment and breaching a protection order.

Evidence was given that on September 20 last year, the victim was outside a salon in west Dublin when she was approached by the accused.

He was informed that there was a protection order against him to which he replied it "means nothing, shove it up your arse".

The man left but returned a short time later and pushed his ex-wife towards his car before forcing her inside.

The woman was screaming and shouting, and tried to open the doors which were child locked.

Inspector Niamh Guckian said he then drove off and made a video recording in the car, which he sent to the complainant's father to "taunt" him.

He also said that when they get "out of the free state there would be different police" and that gardaí wouldn't be able to do anything.

The court heard he gave the woman no food and only let her go to the toilet on the side of the road once.

The man made repeated promises to return his wife but continued driving until they crossed the Border into Enniskillen.

Family members had made contact with him to return while he also received a message from a garda hostage negotiator.

At one stage the woman attempted to escape but the accused grabbed her and forced her back into the car.

The court heard that armed members of the PSNI came across the pair but the victim didn't raise the alarm after her ex-husband swore "on his family" that he would bring her home.

They continued on and when it was clear he wasn't going to return her, she began crying and became emotional.

Insp Guckian told the court that they then stayed in the car overnight in a carpark until 8am the following morning.

After further interactions with family members, he said he was bringing the woman back home.

They were stopped at a checkpoint in west Dublin around 24 hours after the initial abduction and, when gardaí on duty realised "something was amiss", they instructed him to surrender.

The victim got out of the vehicle but her ex-husband fled the scene. He handed himself in to gardaí the following day and was arrested.

During garda interviews he claimed he was "grabbing" his ex-wife, which the court heard is a "Traveller custom".

However, Insp Guckian added this wasn't the case and agreed with counsel that the accused's account was "deluded in nature".

She added that the injured party did not wish to attend court or make a victim impact statement, but said she "remains in fear of the accused".

The court heard the man has 66 previous convictions and was on bail for a number of crimes at the time of the offence.

Judge Martin Nolan remarked that he had "a lot" of previous convictions for theft and hit and run road traffic offences.

The defence barrister submitted that his client engaged in a "self-indulgent, immature and pig-headed act" and that he had a "deluded and archaic view" of his marriage which had become unstuck.

This, the court heard, was as a result of the accused's infidelity.

Counsel added that his client was remorseful, that he worked for Amazon at the time of the offending, and asked the court to take into account the defendant's early guilty plea.

Judge Nolan said the complainant was "terrified" and dealing with an "erratic human being" when he grabbed her.

He added that the man couldn't accept that his marriage had ended and that depriving somebody of their liberty was a "particularly serious" matter.

The judge said that, taking everything into account, he was sentencing the man to a term of five years for false imprisonment from today's date.

Judge Nolan also said he acknowledged that the accused had spent some time in custody since the offence.