Delivery of Traveller accommodation ‘disappointing’, junior minister Peter Burke to tell housing committee

The delivery of accommodation for the Travelling community in recent years has been “disappointing”, a Fine Gael junior minister will tell the housing committee tomorrow.

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Peter Burke, will tell TDs and Senators at the Oireachtas Housing Committee that poor delivery of accommodation for Travellers is due to funding not being spent.

Last year, just seven group houses were built or refurbished, campaigners from the Irish Traveller Movement (ITM) will tell the committee.

They also argue that allocated money not being spent is one of the “primary causes” of the Traveller accommodation crisis, as over 1,700 Traveller families are currently living in “inadequate, unsafe and impermanent” conditions.

“There is no doubt that delivery on Traveller specific accommodation has been disappointing in recent years and this is reflected in the levels of funding drawn down,” Mr Burke will tell the committee.

“I am pleased however to report that local authorities made full use of the €14.5m which was available for Traveller-specific accommodation in 2020 and it is hoped that this will be repeated with the €15.5m budget for 2021.”

While the ITM will welcome the full spending of the funds in 2020, it will say that €4.4m was spent on Covid-19 emergency provisions, including water tanks and portaloos and not the building of “new developments”.

It will also say there is an “overreliance” on the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) for the delivery of housing.

The HAP is a “wholly inadequate” option due to the discrimination faced by Travellers in the private rental sector. This means that it lengthens the time spent in emergency accommodation or in hidden homelessness, “in severely overcrowded conditions”, according to ITM.

Mr Burke will tell the committee that as part of Housing for All, 50,000 new social homes will be built and a Caravan Loan Scheme will be rolled out next year, which will “significantly improve living conditions for Traveller families”.