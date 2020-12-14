Delivery of medicinal cannabis from Netherlands for patients to be made permanent

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: "The welfare of patients and their families comes first and I am happy to reassure them that they will no longer have to personally source their prescriptions." Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A delivery service of medical cannabis products from The Netherlands for patients who have a prescription is to be made permanent, the Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly has announced.

Patients or their family members previously had to travel to the Netherlands to collect their medical cannabis prescriptions but this was altered due to Covid-19. A delivery service from the Netherlands to Ireland to assist patients of licenced clinicians in obtaining their prescribed cannabis products was established in April 2020.

Authorities in the Netherlands have forbidden the commercial export of cannabis oils but will allow the filling of individual prescriptions from EU states.

Speaking today, Minister Donnelly said: “Many patients and their families have shared stories with both me and officials in my Department about how this initiative has made a huge improvement to their lives.

"They spoke about the stress of having to travel regularly and the associated health risks with that, as well as their concerns that they would run out of their medication.

“I am so pleased that these problems will now be a thing of the past for them. There will no longer be a need for them to travel abroad in order to collect their prescribed cannabis products.

"Instead, they can focus on their health and wellbeing. The welfare of patients and their families comes first and I am happy to reassure them that they will no longer have to personally source their prescriptions."

Officials in the Department of Health will finalise the arrangements in respect of how the collection and delivery service will work on a permanent basis into the future.

