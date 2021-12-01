Delivery driver ‘lured’ to robbery before being assaulted, threatened at knife point and having his car stolen, court hears

A delivery driver was “lured” to a robbery before being assaulted, threatened at knife point and having his car stolen, a court has heard.

Stewart Wyse (29) appeared before Naas district court on Wednesday charged in relation to a number of incidents last month.

His brother Jordan Wyse (24), who the court heard had been shot in the leg six years ago, appeared separately to face a number of charges.

Both men had initially made bail objections before asking the presiding judge to remand them in custody.

Stewart Wyse, with an address in Newbridge, is charged with offences including robbery, public order, minor assault and theft.

Objecting to bail Det Gda Seamus Doyle outlined the seriousness of the allegations including the robbery of a delivery driver.

The court heard that on November 20 last, a Dominos delivery worker was “lured” to a location in the town before being attacked by two males.

A knife was also held to the man before he managed to flee the scene and his car was stolen.

Det Gda Doyle said the mobile phone used to contact Dominos could be connected to the accused and that the phone owner gave an account of those involved in the incident.

The detective said that the accused’s name was given, and that when later arrested Stewart Wyse allegedly made admissions about carrying out this robbery.

Other charges include an alleged assault and public order offence at a pharmacy on November 23, and the theft of alcohol and soft drinks from a Centra store in the town on November 28.

The detective also said the accused is addicted to crack cocaine and diamorphine, and feared that if given bail he would go on to commit more serious offences.

He added that there may be more serious charges preferred.

Giving evidence, Stewart Wyse said he will turn up for trial and that he would grasp the chance at rehab with “both hands and legs”.

He said putting him in prison would mean he is “back to square one”, but later in the hearing said: “Judge just remand me in custody for a few weeks”.

He was remanded in custody to a later date.

His brother Jordan Wyse (24) faces charges including theft, public order, minor assault and failing to appear in court.

Objecting to bail Gda Orla Higgins, of Newbridge garda station, said she feared the accused would not turn up to court if released on bail.

She said the assault and public order allegations related to an incident at a pharmacy in Newbridge on November 23 when a group threatened and threw items at another man in the store.

Gda Higgins said the accused was also allegedly captured on CCTV involved in the theft from a Centra in Newbridge on November 28.

Giving evidence, Jordan Wyse said he was not addicted to drugs but that he smoked cannabis and took “benzos” for trauma from being shot in the leg six years ago.

He told the court he was shot “for no reason” and that he didn’t make a complaint because he was “afraid of what would happens afterwards”.

He also told Judge Zaidan of the alleged gunman: “You’d know him yourself, he’s been up in court a few times.”

Later in the hearing the accused said “just remand me. I don’t f***ing care”.

Judge Zaidan said he was satisfied with the bail objections under law but would leave the door ajar for the accused and remanded him in custody for a week.