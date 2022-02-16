Delivery driver claims he was forced to relieve himself into a bottle during 10 hour runs for Italian food importer

A delivery driver says he was forced to relieve himself into a bottle because he was under pressure to make cross-country runs lasting up to 10 hours for an Italian food importer.

The Workplace Relations Commission also heard the driver claims he had to work illegally long hours and drive over the speed limit to make his deliveries.

Drmitriu Sehleanu, with an address in Bray, Co Wicklow, has made a complaint of constructive dismissal against Cordelia Foods Ltd of Lower Kilmacud Road, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin under the Unfair Dismissals Act.

Mr Sehleanu, who now works as a firefighter in his home town, also complained of breaches of the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act, the National Minimum Wage Act, multiple breaches of the Organisation of Working Time Act and breaches of the European regulations on working time for workers in road transport.

The company denies the claims in full.

Mr Sehleanu made a secular affirmation with the assistance of a Romanian interpreter but spoke only briefly during the hearing yesterday afternoon.

A presentation of evidence was made on his behalf by his representative, Breda Pickford, of Bray Citizens’ Information Centre.

She said Mr Sehleanu had taken the job with Cordelia Foods in February 2017, just a short time after he arrived in Ireland and was paid €100 a day to work from 7am to 5pm.

But she said her client was sent out from the company’s warehouse in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow, to deliver to 20 customers a day on routes ending in counties Mayo, Sligo, Limerick and Clare – and sometimes as far away as Co Kerry.

The return distance was 600km to 900km in a single day, she said, with the longer route demanding ten hours of driving alone, without accounting for traffic.

On top of that, she said, Mr Sehleanu was also asked to pull orders and pack the van at the warehouse and balance invoices and cash takings at home at the end of the day.

“On average he was working between 12 and 13 hours a day,” she said. “He had no time to take a lunch break or any rest period. He continued this way for a year before he brought the issue to his line manager who told him he should be driving quicker.”

She said his only opportunity to use bathroom facilities was by asking delivery customers.

“When nature called, he did have a bottle in the van in order to cover those situations,” she said.

Raffaele Capolupo, a human resources consultant representing Cordelia Foods, said this was untrue.

“I appreciate the comparison that you have drawn with Amazon, with the big scandal. There has never been a bottle in the van,” he said.

Ms Pickford said when her client was given a contract for the first time in September 2018, his duties expanded to the emptying of shipping containers and cleaning the warehouse.

However, she said he was driving a forklift without a licence and had no manual handling training or a Safe Pass.

She said in October 2019 the complainant had tried to lift a 25kg sack of flour but felt a sharp pain down his back, fell down and lost consciousness. She said other staff on the scene wanted an ambulance to be called, but were overruled.

After being moved to an office, she said the company’s managing director, Massimo Caira, told him that his partner could come and collect him but that if he went to hospital “he couldn’t say it happened at work”.

By the time he got home he couldn’t get out of the car, Ms Pickford said and he was told to take a week off to rest his back, she said.

But she said he returned after two days because his line manager Marco Matozzo told him: “If you don’t come back to work you won’t get paid.”

Ms Pickford said she would submit to the Commission a hospital record received on the morning of the hearing detailing his injuries.

In December 2019, Ms Pickford said, her client decided to resign from the company and gave his notice.

She said Mr Caira wouldn’t take it and told him to think about his decision while he made his rounds – and as he was setting out to leave, handed him an envelope with €400 in cash.

Mr Sehleanu agreed to go back to work in January, she said and things “seemed to improve” for a day or two before going “back to normal”.

But she said with an infant child at home he was fearful about going into customers’ homes during the pandemic without his employer providing PPE. She said he resigned on August 10th 2020 on health and safety grounds, in combination with late finish times interfering with family life.

She said Mr Matozzo told her client that providing PPE was “too expensive”. This was also denied by the company.

Giving evidence, Mr Caira denied any workplace accident took place involving Mr Sehleanu.

He said he had no need to use the forklift to load his van and that he had not given notice in December 2019.

“We are shocked that a good employee left and reported to the WRC,” he said. “We learned something this day.”

Ms Pickford also put it to Mr Capolupo that her client had sent a number of WhatsApp messages to his line manager Mr Matozzo referring to driving in excess of the maximum legal speed limit on a public road, including a picture showing a measured speed.

“My client is showing you he’s going at 150km/h in order to get his deliveries done,” she said.

In another text she said Mr Sehleanu had written that he was “leaving Tullamore” and would have to drive at “140 or 150km/h in order to get to Bray by 5”.

Mr Capolupo said if those texts from Mr Sehleanu were a true account of his driving “he should be fined”.

Ms Pickford said it was her case that there had been “a combination of breaches of legislation” which left her client with “no choice” except to resign because of the “actions of the employer”.

“Every week was well beyond 48 hours. It varied, we are being generous [in saying] 55 up to 70 – that would be including hours at home,” she said. “Our client worked a minimum of 60 hours, along with Saturdays, every week.”

“It was very difficult to hear all that,” said Mr Capolupo. “Everything Ms Pickford said is incorrect.”

He said there was no documentation to support the complainant’s account of events in the relevant time period and urged the Commission to set aside incidents alleged to have taken place outside the six-month window before the complaint was lodged.

He said the burden of proof rested with Mr Sehleanu to prove he had been constructively dismissed and that the complainant had even been given a pay rise in April 2020.

“I’d like to know what employer raises the pay of an employee when the organisation’s planning to dismiss them,” he said, adding that the company had provided a letter of reference in July 2020 “that probably he used for another job”.

He said Mr Sehleanu had argued with a manager and left the workplace and “didn’t show up the day after”.

“He never worked over his contracted hours. In fact he worked less with no loss of earnings,” he said.

He said the firm had provided GPS tracking data from its fleet of vans to rebut the claims on Mr Sehleanu’s working hours – data which Ms Pickford argued was incomplete and could not be relied upon.

Adjudicator Kevin Baneham thanked the parties for their submissions and closed the hearing to consider his decision.