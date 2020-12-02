Deliveroo cyclists in Dublin and Cork to carry images of missing people in December

A Deliveroo rider with a food delivery bag showing a picture of Gerard Taylor from Dundrum who was 55 when he disappeared from his home on 25 May 2019, as part of the Bring Them Home campaign. Photo: Peter Houlihan

Deliveroo cyclists will carry images of missing people on their backpacks throughout the month of December in Dublin and Cork.

To mark National Missing Persons Day today, the delivery service has partnered with the National Missing Persons Helpline to see 100 riders sporting the images of five missing people on their backpacks as part of the Bring Them Home campaign.

The campaign aims to reunite families with their loved ones for Christmas.

The five missing people include: Terry Byrne (45) who disappeared from his home on 7 February 2020, in Dunboyne, Co. Meath; Gerard Taylor (55) who disappeared from his home on 25 May 2019, last seen in Sandyford, Dublin; Barry Coughlan (23) who disappeared on 1 May 2004, last seen in Crosshaven, Co Cork; Colin Turner (33) who disappeared on 14 February 2007, last seen on Lower Abbey Street, Dublin 1 and Christophe Goutte (53) who disappeared on 15 January 2020 and was last seen leaving work in Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork.

Photographs of the missing people will feature on the delivery bags of 100 Deliveroo cyclists throughout Dublin and Cork, the cities with the highest numbers of missing people per capita.

Dermot Browne of the National Missing Persons helpline said that raising awareness is one of the most effective tools in help tracking missing people.

“Public awareness-raising is one of the most effective tools we have at our disposal to help bring missing people back to their families,” he said.

“This will be a Christmas like no other for everyone in Ireland, and it will be an especially challenging period for families still missing their loved ones,” he added.

According to the National Missing Persons Helpline, the average number of reports received each year is 8,700, with over 90 people untraced at year end.

The helpline provides free and confidential support by phone or email 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to anyone affected by a disappearance, as well as holding a number of family support events each year, bringing together families of missing people to discuss issues affecting them.

Deliveroo will also contribute €10,000 to the National Missing Persons Helpline.

“We were so impressed by the dedication, professionalism and care shown by the National Missing Persons Helpline to the families of missing loved ones in 2019 that we knew we had to continue supporting their life-changing work,” said Paddy Quinlan, Growth Manager for the company.

If anyone has any information on any of the appeals featured in the Bring Them Home campaign, they should contact the National Missing Persons Helpline on 1890 442 552. Alternatively, they can leave a message on our Bring Them Home Line 1800 911 999 – this is a confidential service and you may remain anonymous if you wish.

Email the National Missing Persons Helpline at info@missingpersons.ie or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors