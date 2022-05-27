Deliberations resume in trial of Fine Gael senator accused of attacking a man in a brawl outside Dundalk bar

Fine Gael senator John McGahon arriving at Dundalk Circuit Court where he has been accused of assault causing harm. Photo: Mark Condren

Jury deliberations have resumed in the trial of a Fine Gael senator accused of attacking and injuring a man in a brawl outside a bar in Dundalk.

The jury is continuing to consider a verdict this morning in the case of John McGahon, who allegedly punched a pubgoer about the head, leaving him with facial injuries and "covered in blood."

Judge Dara Hayes told the 11 jurors, who have been deliberating for around two hours and forty minutes, that if they could not all agree, he would accept a majority verdict of 10 to 1.

He advised them however, to continue to work towards a unanimous verdict.

One of the initial 12 jurors, one was excused due to illness earlier in the three-day trial at Dundalk circuit court.

Mr McGahon (31), of Faughart Gardens, St Mary’s Road, Dundalk denies assault causing harm to Breen White outside the Rum House pub on Park

Street in the town on June 16 2018.

During the trial, the jury heard the confrontation happened in the early hours of the morning as the Whites and the Louth senator left the pub, where they had been socialising separately.

They did not know each other and Mr White said Mr McGahon put his arm around his wife Linda White and allegedly said “you’re coming with me.”

According to the prosecution, words were then exchanged, escalating to a physical confrontation, initiated by Mr McGahon who used excessive force.

In evidence, Mr White said there was a scuffle and he ended up on the ground. He recalled "being face down, getting hit and hearing shouting. I was dazed and getting knocks and bangs around the head. I put my hands to my face and thought there was water running down my face. It was blood.”

When it was put to him in cross-examination that it was he who first pushed Mr McGahon backwards into the street, Mr White said he did not recall that, and the scuffle had happened “in the heat of the moment”.

His wife Linda told the jury Mr McGahon was being aggressive, “shouldering and chesting” her husband as friends tried to push him back.

She said Mr McGahon brought her husband to the ground and was on top of him "thumping and thumping him".

Afterwards, she said, Mr White was "covered in blood."

Mr McGahon did not give evidence but the jury heard the memo of his garda interview.

He described putting his arm around Mrs White's shoulder as “totally innocent and friendly.”

He said Mr White took issue with this and he offered an apology but Mr White became more confrontational and there was “pushing and shoving”

between them before Mr White “lunged” at him in an aggressive manner, he told gardaí.

“He missed me with his lunge and he hit the ground,” Mr McGahon said. “I ended up on the ground with him. I tried to retaliate with open-hand slaps perhaps two to three times.”

Mr White's injuries included superficial lacerations to his forehead and nasal bridge.

Prosecutor Carl Hanahoe BL told the jury Mr McGahon initiated the incident, at all times his "blood was up" and he was the aggressive party. Even if

Mr White pushed him out of the way, “what occurred thereafter was an explosion of violence, it wasn’t self defence and it was utterly disproportionate,” he said.

It was an “extraordinary stretch of credulity” to state that Mr White’s multiple injuries were caused by him falling over, Mr Hanahoe argued.

Defence barrister Hugh Hartnett SC said Mr McGahon might have made a nuisance of himself before the confrontation but he apologised, was not aggressive and did not initiate what happened.

He argued CCTV showed it was Mr White who initiated violence by pushing Mr McGahon hard into the centre of the road, ramming his hand into his client’s face and catching him by the throat.

Mr Hartnett said footage showed Mr White coming "out of his corner like a boxer" and "going in there to attack." It also showed that "the first man down is Mr McGahon."

Mr White got "hit in self defence," Mr Hartnett said.

The defence was not disputing that Mr White was injured but said he sustained the injuries when he lunged and fell to the ground.

The evidence against Mr McGahon was "more than dubious," Mr Hartnett said.