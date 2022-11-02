Delays, cancellations and ghost buses: commuters say public transport has reached ‘crisis point’

Commuter coalitions from Cork, Dublin and Galway have called on the Government to urgently address what they describe as a “crisis point” in the State's public transport system.

A joint-letter to the Cathaoirleach of the Joint Committee on Transport and Communications, Deputy Kieran O’Donnell, the three organisations argued that for over a year, public transport users have faced “long delays, cancelled services and ghost buses”.

The letter states that the situation shows no “signs of improving” and the problem is particularly particularly acute on “low-frequency” routes where “just one cancelled service may result in wait times of over an hour”.

The three coalitions said the “poor service is eroding trust” and “jeopardising” the government’s goals to increase public transport usage.

They groups acknowledged that transport operators have been struggling to both retain existing drivers and recruit new drivers.

"However, despite well published recruitment campaigns, we are still not seeing the results on the ground over a year later. This has led to every phase of BusConnects in Dublin being significantly delayed and we fear the same will happen in the other cities,” the letter states.

The groups have also argued that “reliability issues” with the real time information system are “exacerbating the problem”.

They said passengers are seeing “conflicting” real time information across different official apps and on displays at bus stops.

"Often, services that are listed on the real time information system are in fact not operating at all. Such unreliable information is adding to the widespread frustration felt by public transport users. This has all come at a time when we desperately need more people to switch to sustainable transport,” the letter added.

The groups have called for the Oireachtas Committee to convene a meeting on this “important issue”. They said the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, and the CEOs of the National Transport Authority and the transport operators should appear before the Committee to explain “how this crisis arose and what measures will be put in place to urgently resolve it”.

The letter was co-signed by Dublin Commuter Coalition chairperson Feljin Jose, Cork Commuter Coalition chairperson Ciarán Meers and Galway Commuter Coalition chairperson Eibhlín Seoighthe.