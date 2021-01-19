‘Delaware will be written on my heart’ – President-elect Joe Biden pays tribute to his Irish roots in farewell address

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill attend an event at Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center at New Castle County Airport in New Castle, Delaware, U.S. January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President-elect Joe Biden paid tribute to his Irish heritage by quoting James Joyce in his farewell speech in his home state ahead of tomorrow’s inauguration.

Addressing the crowd in Delaware, he said: "James Joyce once said, when it comes his time to pass, when he dies, he said, 'Dublin will be written on my heart, well, excuse the emotion, but when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart."

The President-elect, who will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States tomorrow, has been vocal about his strong Irish Catholic roots, revealing his ancestors emigrated from Mayo in the 1880s before settling in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

His great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan emigrated from the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth during the Famine.

Read More

Biden has visited both places during previous visits to Ireland.

“Colleagues in the Senate used to always kid me for quoting Irish poets, they thought I did it because I’m Irish.

“I didn’t do it for that reason, I did it because they’re the best poets in the world,” he added.

Biden has expressed his love of Irish literature on several occasions and even quoted Heaney in his Presidential campaign video.

The video features Biden reading Seamus Heaney’s verse adaptation of an ancient Greek play over a montage of images both of Biden on the campaign trail and scenes from across the US related to the divisive year characterized by protests and the pandemic.

Biden also paid tribute to his late son Beau Biden in his farewell speech, saying “I only have one regret, that Beau isn’t here because we should be introducing him as President.”

Beau Biden, the eldest son of Joe and his first wife Neilia Hunter Biden, passed away in 2015, aged just 46, after suffering from a brain tumor.

Biden was visibly emotional in his farewell address and said it was important that his trip to Washington for the inauguration began in Delaware because it has been so important to his family.

“It’s deeply personal that our next journey to Washington starts here, the place that defines the very best of who we are as Americans.

“I know these are dark times, but there is always light.

“That’s what makes this state so special,” he added.

It is rumoured that Biden will pay a visit to Ireland at some point later in the year, with speculation that it could be his first official state visit.

Online Editors