A new anonymous point of contact for complaints of sexual harassment and bullying in the Defence Forces will be introduced by Minister for Defence Simon Coveney.

The contact person will be implemented after RTÉ’s Women of Honour documentary, which saw several members of the Defence Forces allege rape, sexual assault and bullying in the Forces.

RTÉ Morning Ireland reported Mr Coveney will address the Defence Forces PDFORRA conference in Killarney, Co Kerry later today.

The contact person will be installed from an independent group called Raise a Concern and it is not linked to the Defence Forces or the Government, though they will report anonymous complaints to Minister Coveney.

Those complaints will then be funnelled into forming an independent external review into allegations made.

The complaints raised in the documentary are not due to be featured at the conference today, though it’s expected they will be mentioned in motions.

Minister Coveney met five of the women who participated in the documentary last week.

He also met with 14 serving members of the Defence Forces.

