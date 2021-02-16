Defence Force members to provide logistical support for operation of quarantine hotels

Members of the Irish Defence Forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last year (Niall Carson/PA)

Members of the Defence Forces will provide logistical support to the operation of mandatory quarantine hotels.

It is expected soldiers will be involved in transporting airline passengers from hotels to quarantine centres where they will be held for up to 14 days.

They will not be involved in providing security in the hotels where people arriving from high-risk countries will be asked to stay.

A memo sent to cabinet said the Defence will provide “additional inputs and support in order to advance the operational of mandatory quarantine”.

The Department of Health is overseeing the introduction of quarantine centres but Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has offered the support of Defence Forces which also comes under his portfolio.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly brought legislation to Cabinet outlining the legal framework for the mandatory hotel quarantining. However, the heads of the bill need minor changes and a second incorporeal cabinet may be necessary to sign off on the legislation.

A memo on how the quarantining centres will operate also noted that passengers who test positive for Covid-19 while in quarantine will have their period in quarantine extended. The length of time for the extension will be in line with public health guidelines.

Passengers will also be required to clean their own rooms while in quarantine and hotels will not provide cleaning services.

Translation services will also have to be made available to passengers staying in quarantine hotels.

New facilities will also be introduced in airports to ensure people arriving from high-risk countries are separate from other passengers when they arrive.

The Cabinet also agreed to review the reason permitted for allowing people travel abroad for medical and dental.

The Senior Official Groups will review how to address the issue. However, Government sources people travelling abroad for appointments may be asked to provide a letter from an Irish practitioner stating why they need to travel abroad.

Online Editors