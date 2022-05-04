Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor share France holiday snaps

Conor McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin in France. @deedevlin1.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor and his long-term partner Dee Devlin have shared new holiday photos with their millions of followers online.

The couple are currently enjoying the French coastline on a luxury yacht.

Ms Devlin posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account, which has over 1.8 million followers, with the simple caption “mine”.

Meanwhile, in a passionate reply MMA start McGregor said “I hate everyone else, I love you.”

"My big busty woman I love you baby what floor we on again? And which yacht ah stop don’t stop my baby I love you so much Dee I do all of this for you, for us, I hate everyone else, I love you,” the Crumlin fighter wrote.

In May last year, McGregor and Ms Devlin welcomed their third child into the world, a boy they named Rían.

Rían is the younger brother to Conor Junior (5) and Croia who was born in 2019.