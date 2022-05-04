| 11.9°C Dublin

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor share France holiday snaps

Conor McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin in France. @deedevlin1. Expand

Close

Conor McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin in France. @deedevlin1.

Conor McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin in France. @deedevlin1.

Conor McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin in France. @deedevlin1.

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

UFC fighter Conor McGregor and his long-term partner Dee Devlin have shared new holiday photos with their millions of followers online.

The couple are currently enjoying the French coastline on a luxury yacht. 

Ms Devlin posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account, which has over 1.8 million followers, with the simple caption “mine”. 

Meanwhile, in a passionate reply MMA start McGregor said “I hate everyone else, I love you.”

"My big busty woman I love you baby what floor we on again? And which yacht ah stop don’t stop my baby I love you so much Dee I do all of this for you, for us, I hate everyone else, I love you,” the Crumlin fighter wrote.

In May last year, McGregor and Ms Devlin welcomed their third child into the world, a boy they named Rían.

Rían is the younger brother to Conor Junior (5) and Croia who was born in 2019.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy