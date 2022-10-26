Decision to make Debenhams staff redundant ‘preordained and predetermined’ WRC hears

A trade union official has claimed the decision to make Debenhams staff redundant two years ago had been “preordained and predetermined” before they were told the company was going into liquidation.

The hearing of a test case into the redundancies of 750 Debenhams workers has opened before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) this morning.

The group has referred complaints under the Employees (Provision of Information and Consultation) Act, alleging both the management of the Debenhams Retail Ireland Ltd and and the liquidators failed to provide information or meaningfully consult with their trade union representatives in the circumstances of a collective redundancy.

The liquidators say they are the correct and only respondent in the case and say they were fully compliant with the Act.

The trade union argues letters sent by its then-divisional organiser, Gerry Light, to the firm outlining the requirement for consultation “fell on deaf ears” and that the liquidator, Andrew O’Leary of KPMG, “asserted [that] his primary duty was to liquidate the assets to the maximum benefit of the shareholders”.

“We strongly argue the respondent only provided rudimentary information and not substantive information as required,” said Michael Meegan, the union official running the case for Mandate.

He said legal precedent required an employer to provide “sufficient information to enable employee representatives to make meaningful submissions” to any collective redundancy process.

Kelley Smith SC, who appeared for the liquidators instructed by Matheson Solicitors, said there had been “full compliance” with the requirements of the Act on both information provision and consultation.

“There were four meetings.

"All meetings were open to questions. [Mr O’Leary] answered all questions and where he didn’t have information he provided written answers,” she said.

She said the redundancy process had to be seen in the context of the Covid-19 crisis – the provisional liquidator having been appointed on April 16, 2020 – with the stores not trading.

The hearing has opened with the evidence of Mandate general secretary, Gerry Light.

He said a first letter from company director John Bebbington to the workers on April 9, 2020 made it “really evident that we’ve gone beyond the point of no return”.

The union expressed “displeasure and disquiet” at the development but that it had taken eight days for the liquidators and management to meet with staff representatives after that.

He said it was the union’s position that the decision to make the workers redundant had been “preordained and predetermined on a date prior to April 8, 2020”.

Mr Light said the union had sought information including the financial position of the company; which of the Irish stores were loss-making and what revenues were being derived from Debenhams’ online business at the time.

He said the trade union was entitled to this information by law in order to make proposals on avoiding or mitigating the impact of redundancies on its members.

He added there had been a collective agreement agreed five years earlier requiring the firm to pay two weeks’ pay per year of service to its members in addition to their statutory redundancy rights.

In cross-examination, Ms Smith put it to him that there was no language in Mr Bebbington’s letter referring to staff redundancies, which he accepted.

He agreed that the company was “struggling” and that the Irish company was “to some extent”.

“To what extent I wasn’t sure at the time. You understood there was reliance, financially, on the UK,” counsel said.

“I did,” he replied.

The hearing is continuing this afternoon. The matter is the largest group of complaints to be handled by way of a test case at the WRC this year.

Some former staff rallied in support outside the employment tribunal’s headquarters at Lansdowne House, Dublin 4, as the test case complainant Jane Crowe entered the building with Mr Light.