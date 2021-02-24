Decision on rapid Covid tests expected in schools in mid-March

Education Minister Norma Foley said advice on whether the rapid Covid-19 tests should be used in schools was expected in mid-March.

The HSE has not recommended them for schools although unions have been seeking a speedier ways to identify cases of infection.

Known as antigen tests, they are less accurate than the PCR test but have the benefit of not having to go to the lab.

Senior medics, including Prof Jack Lambert of the Mater Hospital, have also called for the use of rapid testing in settings where large numbers of people congregate.

They have criticised a “lack of urgency” by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) towards its deployment.

As schools prepare for wider re-opening Department of Education said that the HSE will continue to use PCR tests for testing all index cases and close contacts within the school community

The wider use of antigen test in schools and other community settings is being explored by a group headed by Dr Mark Ferguson, Director General of Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) who is now also a member of Nphet.

Ms Foley told RTÉ’s News at One today that Professor Ferguson’s determination was expected in mid-March and if antigen tests were recommended for school communities, that would be the case.

As schools re-open Ms Foley said public health experts would continue to treat any incidence of Covid in those settings on a case by case basis.

“The adjudication will happen on the ground, no two schools will be the same,” she said,

The return of pupils to school is happening on a phased basis and each stage, after next Monday, March 1, will depend on the public health landscape. If the initial stage of the return triggers a significant increase in Covid infection, the plan may stall.

Ms Foley said there was a “burden on all of society to do what needs to be done to ensure we will be in position to have a full re-opening of schools.”

