Decision on Johnson & Johnson vaccine use in Ireland delayed until next week

A recommendation on the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine here will not be made until early next week

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee met today to consider the recent EMA assessment which found a very small link to unusual blood clots although its benefits outweighed the risk.

The experts are to liaise with their European counterparts on the issue as well as look for more data It means over 14,000 of the jabs will remain in storage here until a final recommendation is agreed on.

Speaking in the Dáil, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that NIAC will only make its decision early next week.

Meanwhile, the HSE portal for people aged 60 to 64 years who want a Covid-19 vaccine opens tomorrow.

It will begin with applications from people aged 64 tomorrow and work downwards in the following days.

The HSE said today it also wants to remind everyone aged 65-69 that they can still register for their vaccine through the HSE’s online registration system or on the phone with HSELive.

Everyone in this age group will get an AstraZeneca vaccine.

It said that following the success of the initial phase of the online registration for people aged 65-69, where over 143,000 people registered for their vaccine " we will soon be adding the next group to be registered, and inviting those aged 60-64 to register from tomorrow Friday."

Up to 180,000 in the 65-69 age group are eligible for a vaccine.

The HSE said that " before we do, we want to remind those aged 65-69 who have yet to register that they can do so at www.hse.ie or on the phone."

The HSE said the invitation is for everyone in Ireland aged 65 to 69, including those who may be in another vaccine allocation group including

* Frontline healthcare workers who haven’t got an appointment through their workplace

* People who have a health condition that puts them at very high risk and who haven’t been given an appointment through their hospitals or healthcare team.

* People who don’t have a PPSN can also be vaccinated and can register on the phone with HSElive.

The quickest and easiest way to register is online at www.hse.ie.

It is a new system which will register people, manage appointments, and provide a secure record of your vaccination. You can also register on

the phone with HSELive.

"Our aim in offering the vaccine to the population is to protect people and reduce the illness and deaths caused by this virus.

"Once a person has registered, we will send appointment details by SMS text message, 3 to 7 days before their vaccination is due to take place.

People in this group will be vaccinated during April or May at one of the HSE vaccination centres around the country."

People need a

* PPS number

*eircode

*a mobile phone number and

*an email address.