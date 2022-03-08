Deceased woman lay undiscovered in Cork direct provision centre for several days

The equality and integration minister Roderic O’Gorman said he is “aware” that a resident passed away at a direct provision centre in Cork recently and a report will be undertaken into the incident.

Minister O’Gorman was speaking in response to the allegation that the deceased woman lay undiscovered by staff at the Ashbourne House centre, in Glounthaune, for several days.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of her death, but it is understood the incident is not being treated as suspicious, the Times has reported.

The woman’s body was taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital and Gardaí said the “results of the post-mortem will not be released for operational purposes” and investigations are ongoing.

The Ashbourne House centre run by Jesuit Refugee Service Ireland and its residents include include single women and families.

“I’m aware a resident in the centre passed away in recent days. We haven’t gotten details in terms of the conclusion of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death,” Minister O’Gorman told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

“We don’t comment on individual cases in terms of when someone in a direct provision centre passes away.

“Every time an individual passes away in direct provision a report is undertaken, and I’ll see that report when it is concluded.”

The deceased woman is believed to have been aged in her sixties and was from Zimbabwe.

The allegation that the woman was not discovered for several days has been led by the Abolish Direct Provision Campaign (ADPC).

The voluntary group said her family reported her missing on February 26 and last week a porter at the facility found her dead in her room.

The group also said there was an odour in the building.

In a post on Twitter ADPC wrote: “We are heartbroken by the news that a woman died last week in Ashbourne Direct Provision Centre in Cork. This centre only recently had a hunger strike because of the food.”

It comes as in February last year, Minister O’Gorman published the White Paper on Ending Direct Provision which set out a new government policy to replace and phase out over the next four years.