Debt collector Foley and pal in court charged with threatening to kill a man

Well known debt collector Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley and an associate of the Dubliner have been charged with threatening to kill a male in an alleged incident that happened in Wexford town last June.

Foley (70) with an address at Cashel Avenue, Crumlin, Dublin 12, and Alan Nulty (56) with an address at Rossmore Lawns, Templeogue, Dublin 6W, appeared before Wexford District Court on Tuesday morning.

The brief hearing happened before Judge John Cheatle where evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by a local female garda.

In reply to being charged, the garda stated that Mr Foley said: “I absolutely did not threaten nobody and I did not hear anyone being threatened.”

Mr Nulty made no reply to the charge but the court heard there may be an early plea in relation to the matter in his case.

Mr Foley and Mr Nulty are facing a single charge of threatening to kill a man under Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

The duo were remanded on a bail bond of €100 each to appear before Wexford District Court on June 8 next where a book of evidence is expected to be produced.

On that date, the case is expected to be sent forward to the Circuit Court which has wider sentencing powers.

The alleged incident happened at Holy Walk, CromwellsFort Grove, Mulgannon, Wexford, on a date in June last year when a number of people entered a property at that location.

It is understood that Foley’s debt collection agency Viper Debt Recovery & Repossession Services was in Wexford town on that day in relation to an alleged dispute between a landlord and a male tenant.

