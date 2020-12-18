Dean Rock ‘makes year’ of young Dub fan ahead of All-Ireland Final

Dublin GAA supremo Dean Rock “made the year” of a young football fan by surprising her with a Zoom call this week ahead of the All-Ireland final.

Isabelle Johns, 11, from Walkinstown thought that she was having a Zoom call with her granny, but little did she know she would meet her favourite Dublin player on the other side of the screen.

Dean and Isabelle chatted about their love of the sport and how some day she would love to play for the ladies Dublin GAA team.

Speaking about talking to her footballing idol, Isabelle said: ‘It made my year seeing Dean after not being able to go to any matches this year. It was the best surprise ever.’

The meeting was part of the Specsavers ‘Something to Smile About’ campaign which aims to celebrate the positivity and joy that a simple smile can bring.

Isabelle’s aunt Karen thanked Specsavers for granting the “opportunity of a lifetime” to Isabelle and for making the magical surprise possible.

“We were delighted to be able to bring some joy to people’s lives by surprising Isabelle with a Zoom call from Dean Rock,” Specsavers’ Edwina McKinney said.

The surprise was made possible through Specsavers sponsorship of the GAA Hawk-Eye.

Online Editors