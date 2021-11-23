DCU distances itself from opinions of lecturer who dubbed George Floyd ‘useless criminal who dug his own grave’

Dublin City University (DCU) has moved to distance itself from the personal views of a lecturer posted online which referred to George Floyd as “another useless criminal who dug his own grave”.

Dr Mark Humphrys, a lecturer in computer science in DCU, said Floyd, who was murdered by police in Minnesota in 2020, was a “drugged up armed robber”, and added: “There are now even statues of George Floyd. Statues of this drugged up armed robber. Are people insane?”

The lecturer, on his own website, says it is “no wonder they [the police] did not listen to his ‘I can't breathe’ after 10 minutes of relentless bulls**t and gibberish”, referring to Floyd’s interaction with the police before he was murdered.

In a statement, Dr Humphrys said that some students “discovered my thoughts on the Black Lives Matter Movement of last year and got offended”. Attention was drawn to his views when students located his website and reported it to the university.

The lecturer, in his blog post, said that former police officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction for murder “seems very harsh” to him but admitted “though manslaughter may be reasonable”.

“If the cop was black and the suspect white, he would never have got a murder charge,” Dr Humphrys wrote.

The “bigger story” of George Floyd is “not the incident but how insane much of America went afterwards”, Dr Humphrys said. He also described the Black Lives Matter movement as “nonsense built on sand”.

In his statement on Tuesday, Dr Humphrys said: “I oppose the BLM movement since it has made things worse for the American urban poor, not better.” He said there was “much statistical evidence” to support this “strong claim”.

The lecturer said that whether his thoughts were “crazy, clever or both” they were his own and had nothing to do with DCU.

“If you think I am crazy, or have some facts wrong, it’s not hard to debate me. But leave DCU out of this,” Dr Humphrys said.

DCU, in a statement, said it was aware of recent posts to a personal blog belonging to a member of its staff and said: “The issues discussed and views expressed by the individual were done so in a personal capacity.

“We understand and acknowledge that people will find parts of this blog offensive.”

DCU went on to say it was “deeply committed to equality, diversity and inclusion” and does not endorse “any of the viewpoints expressed in this blog”.

The university said the blog posts “do not reflect the views of the university, its staff or student body”.



