Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have made two further arrests.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Omagh and a 57-year-old man was arrested in Belfast on Wednesday.

Both were arrested under the Terrorism Act by the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Two men – aged 47 and 71 – also arrested in connection with the attempted murder remain in police custody at this time.

Four other men – aged 22, 38, 43 – that had been arrested in relation to the investigation were released on Tuesday following questioning.

The New IRA has admitted responsibility for the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell in Omagh last Wednesday.

A typed statement plastered on a wall in Derry and signed by ‘T O’Neill’, the name used by the dissident republican group in the past, said it was behind it.

DCI Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition at Altnagelvin Hospital after being shot a number of times in front of his young son while he was loading footballs into the boot of his car outside a sports centre.

A car used by the gunmen who tried to kill the senior police officer was seen on camera in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast before being driven to Coalisland.