David Douglas murder case will hear of carefully planned assassination

The trial of a man accused of the murder of David Douglas, who was shot dead in Dublin five years ago, has opened at the Special Criminal Court where the prosecution says the court will hear evidence of a "meticulously and carefully planned assassination".

Lee Canavan (31), with an address at Edenbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Douglas (55), who was shot dead at Shoestown, Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 1, on July 1, 2016.

He also denies criminal damage to a vehicle at Strand Road, Sandymount, on July 4, 2016, the property of Teresa Devoy.

Mr Canavan is the fourth person to appear before the courts charged in connection to the murder.

The State is alleging Mr Canavan "literally pulled the trigger" in the crime.

Mr Sean Gillane SC, opening the case for the State, said the murder was a "carefully and meticulously planned one, to ensure that David Douglas met his death".

Mr Gillane said the court would hear evidence of how Mr Douglas was shot in his shop while he was working with his daughter and was fatally wounded, sustaining six gunshot injuries.

Counsel said Mr Douglas was found lying on his back after the shooting with injuries to his chest, neck, back, torso, elbow and jaw.

Mr Gillane said evidence will be heard that a semi-automatic pistol was found with the "hammer of the weapon, which had its serial number removed, still cocked near the head of Mr Douglas".

He was pronounced dead by the emergency services at 4.55pm.

Mr Gillane said it is the State's case that a male in dark clothing, who entered Mr Douglas' shop shortly after 4pm on the day of the shooting, is Mr Canavan.

He said this male then ran towards the Oliver Bond apartment block in Dublin's Liberties.

Counsel said on the day of the shooting Mr Douglas was seen by witnesses going to get food and returning to his daughter in the shop, which he owned with his partner.

Immediately after the shooting, Mr Douglas' daughter rushed to his aid and the emergency services were called.

Mr Gillane said the man in dark clothing then got into a waiting Mercedes on Oliver Bond Street that witnesses will say then speed off.

The Mercedes was then set alight near Carman's Hall in Dublin 8.

The case continues at the non-jury court on Tuesday before presiding judge Mr Justice Michael McGrath, Ms Justice Sinead Ní Chúlacháin and Mr Justice Dermot Dempsey and is scheduled for four weeks.

