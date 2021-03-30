Data watchdog launches probe into claims Department of Health compiled dossiers on autistic children

Department of Health acting secretary general Robert Watt insisted last week the department had never unlawfully held sensitive medical and educational information of children involved in dormant court cases. Pic Steve Humphreys

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has launched a statutory inquiry following whistleblower claims the Department of Health covertly gathered sensitive information about children with special needs and their families.

The move came as the State's human rights watchdog heaped pressure on the department to publish the findings of an independent review conducted by a senior lawyer into the alleged practice.

The medical and educational information was said to have been gathered as part of a strategy to defend legal cases taken on behalf of the children with autism seeking educational supports.

It is alleged to have occurred in over 40 dormant cases without the knowledge of the children or their parents.

Read More

The DPC contacted the department with a list of questions after civil servant Shane Corr went public with his concerns in an RTÉ Investigates programme last Thursday.

On Tuesday morning the DPC announced it had opened a formal inquiry under Section 110 of the Data Protection Act 2018.

The DPC has powers to go into the department and carry out an inspection under the Act.

Mr Corr alleged the dossiers on the children were accessible and searchable for a cohort of staff at the department.

In a statement, the DPC said: "The inquiry will examine whether or not the Department of Health has discharged its obligations in connection with the data processing concerned and it will determine whether or not any provisions of the Data Protection Acts and/or the GDPR have been contravened by the Department of Health in that context.

"A team of authorised officers has been appointed by the commission to conduct the inquiry."

Lawyers say the State has been left open to privacy lawsuits by the alleged acts of the department.

Doctors employed by the HSE could also face legal actions if it is shown they breached doctor-patient confidentiality by supplying information to the department without the knowledge or consent of the children or their parents.

A template letter for doctors, psychiatrists and social workers indicates they were explicitly told not to contact the plaintiffs about requests for information.

Department of Health acting secretary general Robert Watt insisted last week the department had never unlawfully held sensitive medical and educational information of children involved in dormant court cases.

However, Taoiseach Michéal Martin ordered the setting up of a multi-disciplinary team to consider the issues raised.

A review conducted by a senior counsel following a protected disclosure by Mr Corr found the department’s practices to be entirely lawful, proper and appropriate. No breach of data protection laws was identified by the senior counsel, the department said.

The senior counsel's report has not been published.

On Tuesday, the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) called on the department to publish the report.

In a statement, IHREC said: "The commission calls on the department to publish this legal advice promptly. This will facilitate the required analysis of the State’s legal defence of the practice."

It said the commission considered the reported practices of the department raised significant human rights concerns about the State’s approach to the privacy rights of citizens, patient confidentiality when dealing with public health and social care services, and in particular, its fundamental approach to people with a disability and their families.

IHREC said respect for the dignity and privacy of individuals is at the heart of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities ratified by Ireland in 2018.

Article 22 of the convention sets out the State's responsibility to protect the privacy of personal and health information of people with disabilities on an equal basis, IHREC said.

Its chief commissioner, Sinéad Gibney, said: "These revelations could have significant negative consequences for public trust in the State's protection of people's fundamental rights.

"In light of this, the commission considers that the actions and motivations of the State in these matters need to be speedily and transparently set out."

Read More

Online Editors