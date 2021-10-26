Dart suspended between Howth Junction and Killester due to technical fault

Irish Rail is advising customers that all services between Howth Junction and Killester are currently suspended due to a technical fault on the line.

Repair crews have been on site for over an hour as they work to fix a signalling fault.

Irish Rail is advising customers that all rail tickets are valid for use on Dublin Bus services until the issue is resolved.

It comes as public transport has returned to full capacity with public health guidelines in place.

Service users must wear face coverings and pre-booking for intercity and enterprise travel is encouraged.

Meanwhile, customers are advised to avoid travelling at peak times where possible.