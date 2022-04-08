Danny Healy-Rae refuses to apologise over alleged Covid breaches: ‘I’ve no apology to make’

TD Danny Healy-Rae has said he has “no apology to make” surrounding alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations in his pub in Kilgarvan last year.

Images and videos unearthed online last summer showed crowds of people singing and dancing in the pub and queueing at the bar to buy drinks at a time when table service and social distancing were in operation.

Another image showed Mr Healy-Rae pulling pints behind the bar in his crowded pub on the day of his son’s wedding.

The crowd were not wearing masks, as was government regulation at the time.

The Director of Public Prosecutions decided earlier this year there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue a conviction, following a Garda investigation.

“You’ve asked me about this several times and I have no comment to make, only that I heard the DPP wasn’t going ahead with it.

“That’s all I have to say and you know as much as me.

“I know that she asked plenty of questions about it and I’ve no comment at all to make on it,” Mr Healy Rae told Jerry O’Sullivan on Radio Kerry.

A clip of Mr Healy-Rae speaking in the Dáil just weeks before the images were captured heard him criticising Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, asking him: “Why don’t ye trust publicans? Why don’t ye trust people running small restaurants and indoor cafés; they can keep people apart”.

Mr Healy-Rae wouldn’t be drawn on whether he regretted telling government ministers they “have thrown publicans to the wolves” as a result of social distancing measures enforced on pubs during the Covid-19 pandemic, in light of the images and videos that emerged from his pub.

Danny said he has “no apology to make” after admitting he attacked the government at length for their treatment of publicans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m not apologising for standing up for the publicans of Kerry in the Dáil, or for rural Ireland, I’ll never apologise for that.

“I’m sure you, as well as a lot of other people, have left no stone unturned [in investigating the alleged breaches at his pub], but I’m not making any further comment on the matter.

“I was cleared or I was exonerated,” Mr Healy-Rae said, before Jerry O’Sullivan reminded him he was not cleared, but rather the DPP decided there was not enough evidence to press ahead with a criminal case.

“If you’re not happy with the DPP or his decision, you’ll have to talk to him, Jerry,” Mr Healy Rae said.

The DPP is Catherine Pierse, She is from Listowel, Co Kerry.