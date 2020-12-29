Daniel Kinahan summonsed in US-based civil law suit over alleged racketeering and money-laundering

ORGANISED crime boss Daniel Kinahan is being formally summonsed to respond to US-based civil law suit in which he stands accused of racketeering and money-laundering.

He has been warned he has 21 days to respond to the case filed by Heredia Boxing Management in California, who are suing him and promoters MTK over allegedly interfering with their existing contract with Mexican boxer Jo Jo Diaz.

If he fails to respond, the summons warns, judgement by default will be entered against him.

In recent years, MTK has repeatedly said Kinahan has stepped away from the company.

Read More

Summons were issued against both MTK and Kinahan on Monday – just days after lead lawyer in the case Eric Montalvo revealed how he planned on calling 43-year-old gang-boss Kinahan to the stand. A copy of the summons is addressed to Kinahan care of a PO box at Al Barsha Post Office in Dubai.

It further identifies Kinahan as one of four defendants in a lawsuit filed by Heredia Boxing Management in California.

“A lawsuit has been filed against you,” the summons said.

“Within 21 days after service of this summons on you … you must serve on the plaintiff an answer to the attached complaint or motion under rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

“If you fail to respond, judgement by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.” A summons was also issued to MTK.

Just days ago lead case lawyer Eric Montalvo, told the Sunday World: “I will call Daniel Kinahan … absolutely I will. People can always choose not to show up but there are legal consequences to that.

“We know he is resident in Dubai and may have concerns relating to travel because of his criminality.

“But as long as he is on video we will gladly take that testimony. MTK is physically present in the US.

“At this time we have had no response from MTK but we have had response from the legal company they used.”

Read More

Online Editors