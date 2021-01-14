Dancing with the Stars’ Grainne Gallanagh celebrates with her sister as she ends self-isolation period after contracting virus

Grainne Gallanagh celebrates with her sister as she ends self-isolation period after contracting virus. PIC: Grainne Gallanagh/Instagram

Former Miss Universe Ireland Grainne Gallanagh celebrated with her sister last night at home after ending self-isolation period.

The nurse,who spent Christmas with her family in Buncrana, Donegal, tested positive for the virus on New Year’s Eve after it emerged that her dad was a close contact.

Her family isolated together and last night, her and her sister dressed up as they marked the end of their isolation periods.

None of her family were very ill and the Letterkenny General Hospital nurse said that they had all been tired, coughing and had flu-like symptoms.

“Finally, officially, out of isolation a month later because we all had symptoms at different times,” she told her 41,000 followers on Instagram last night.

Together with her sister Gemma Gallanagh, the pair dressed up to the nines last night and had a drink in celebration

“And yeah, just gonna go for a wee walk, real casual,” she said

Ms Gallanagh (25) said the diagnosis at Christmas as “disaster”, adding it was a “horrible time of year to be sick”.

Posting a photo halfway through isolation, she wrote: “Day nine in isolation and we still haven’t killed each other. So 2020 really just said not finished with you yet.

“Covid has a lot to answer for (We’re doing fine, symptoms are mild.) Cheers to a better 2021.”

Despite being unwell, Ms Gallanagh, her sister, mother and father, were in apparent good spirits.

In mid-December Ms Gallanagh reunited with DWTS friends Brian Dowling and hurler Aidan Fogarty at the Westbury Hotel in Dublin.

Before that she said she had had four Covid-19 tests. The nurse explained how the four work-related tests were “unpleasant”.

