Dancing with the Stars: Everything we know so far ahead of new show

Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy will co-present season six of Dancing With The Stars. Photo: RTÉ.

Dancing with the Stars will return to screens across the country in January with 11 celebrity contestants competing to take home the Glitterball trophy.

So far, the first four contestants have been announced and more names will be revealed over the coming days.

The new season is set to bring a bit of glitz and glamour back into our lives on Sunday nights, so here’s everything we know about the series so far.

Who are the contestants?

The first four celebrity contestants taking part are drag artist Panti Bliss aka Rory O’Neill, singer Brooke Scullion, former Dublin footballer Paul Brogan and businesswoman and influencer Suzanne Jackson.

Panti Bliss will be one half of the first same-sex couple ever to take part in the show, which starts in January.

Who are the judges?

Last year, the judging panel consisted of Arthur Gourounlian, Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond.

Who will present the show?

Doireann Garrihy was revealed as the new presenter of hit TV show in October.

Doireann will join Jennifer Zamparelli to present series six when it returns to our screens on RTÉ One in January.

"I am ecstatic to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family - the glitziest gang in town,” Garrihy said.

“This is a dream come true for me. I cannot wait to get going with the team. I never thought I’d say this but roll on the month of January.”

Nicky Byrne decided to quit the show earlier this year due to the demands of Westlife’s new touring schedule.

This is the first year the show will have two female presenters.

What can viewers expect to see?

Produced by ShinAwiL, the show will return from January as 11 well-known figures team up with a professional dancer to perform a live routine every week.

Each pair will have a different dancing genre to master every week, from the Charleston to hip hop, and they’ll have just seven days to perfect their routine before performing live to the nation.