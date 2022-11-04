Damage caused by ‘almost unbelievable’ Wexford flooding could cost ‘hundreds of thousands’ of euro

All roads have reopened in and around Gorey, Co Wexford, this morning, but local authority crews are still assessing the damage caused by flash flooding yesterday afternoon.

Director of Services at Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore described the flooding as the latest in a series of “unusually serious weather events” in Wexford this year.

At approximately 3pm yesterday, localised heavy rain fell in the area, leading to multiple road closures and flood waters entering some homes and businesses.

“Last night we had 16 roads flooded. Five were completely blocked, including, the motorway between junctions 23 and 22 and three regional roads were impassable,” Mr Hore said.

“Now the update is that all roads are now reopened to traffic, accepted the Banoge Road, and Wexford County Council crews are currently on site, but due to the proximity of this road to the river, it may take some time for the floodwaters to recede, but we hope to have that road open in a few hours.”

Mr Hore confirmed that flood waters entered four business premises and two houses, and he expects the overall cost of the damage, including road damage, to “run into the tens of thousands, maybe the hundreds of thousands”.

“So, it has been a really serious event, and to have a motorway closed for up to four hours, is almost unbelievable,” he added.

“The intensity of the rain rose from about three o'clock to four o'clock and it was at about 20 millimetres per hour for a number of hours and given that anything above eight millimetres an hour is considered very heavy rain, this was an unusual event."

Yesterday a local farmer has said “tornado” like conditions in Co Wexford left a path of destruction in its wake.

Speaking to South East Radio, Willie John Kehoe said the damage occurred in the Foulksmills and Clongeen area.

“There was significant damage done here in the afternoon, it looks like a tornado came through. It has levelled the whole farmyard, a big old house here and I believe down the road there’s a good few houses damaged,” he said.

“There were other sheds knocked, it’s in a line of about 100 metres wide and it’s just pure destruction the whole way along. I got a phone call from a cousin of mine here, a farmer in his yard and he said you’d have to see it to believe it and there’s not a sheet of galvinised left on the new shed.

“Everything in the old part of the yard was levelled, the garden walls were levelled, big tress that have stood for hundreds of years they’re just completely, completely not there.”