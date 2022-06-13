Dalkey locals surprised as south Dublin village turned into location for series about shocking UK murders

During the next two days, The Corner Note Cafe in Dalkey will be the filming site for a new Channel 5 drama revisiting the Soham murders and the “biggest manhunt ever seen in British history”.

In 2002, school caretaker Ian Huntley lured two 10-year-old schoolgirls to his home in Soham, Cambridgeshire and killed them.

The disappearance of Jessica Chapman and Holly Wells and subsequent media frenzy will be the focus of the new three-part drama.

It will “examine the investigation of school assistant Maxine Carr and her caretaker fiance Ian Huntley, who was later imprisoned for the double murder. Exploring their tumultuous relationship through Maxine’s perspective; why she lied for him and how she became public enemy No1”.

Along with the crew and cast, The Corner Note Cafe has some new additions, including a red telephone booth and posters of the two girls.

Some local residents stopped to watch the action yesterday, while others barely noticed the hustle and bustle of the crew setting up shots and directing traffic.

Anthony and Maura, a local couple, sat down to watch the filming and reflect over the shocking case.

“Our memory of that is when we were on holidays in Spain and all the English papers were there. The English people with young children, and really everybody, were very upset,” they said.

“It was a sad holiday because they were still searching for the caretaker, well, they did not know who they were searching for at the time.”

The couple said the filming “brought back those sad memories” and that “it was very tragic”.

They also said it was “unusual” for them to see a drama about murders in the UK filmed in their Dublin village.

“The two girls were from Cambridgeshire, which is the south of England. I do not know if there would be any similarities with their locality and here,” Anthony said.

“But it is a bit unusual, to be bringing something that is supposed to be based in the UK over here. Also, the fact that you would not see a red phone box here in Ireland.”

The couple said the crew were very accommodating and helpful and that as soon as they “saw the signs in the cafe and the old phone box that Holly and Jessica were missing”, they knew it was about the murders in 2002. Their own daughter was only five years old at the time.

But not all the Dalkey residents were aware of the changes at their local cafe. Maeve, who works at the local home goods shop Hark was less than a block away from The Corner Note Cafe at the time of filming.

Despite this, she was completely unaware that just 130m down the road, her calm and pleasant village had been transformed into a British town, where 20 years ago two little girls disappeared.

Maeve said that while this was news to her, she was not surprised as there was quite a bit of filming that happened in Dalkey.

One of the most famous was TV series Vikings.

Anthony and Maura echoed the same sentiments.

“Dalkey would always have been a popular place because of its beauty, chosen for the filming of all kinds of events," they said.