Dáithí Ó Sé hitches a lift after car trouble leaves him stranded

Dáithí Ó Sé has praised the kindness of a stranger who picked him up at the side of the road this morning after his car broke down.

The Kerry man’s day got off to a terrible start after his car broke down in Aughrim and he was forced to hitch a lift to Ballinasloe train station.

Ó Sé kept his followers entertained by sharing a series of updates on social media detailing his adventure as he made his way to RTÉ studios.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/daithiose/2881255124096761028/

“My day so far... car broken down.. Went hitching. Nice man called Pat picked me up at 6.40am on the side of the road and was kind enough to bring me to Ballinasloe train station.. On the train now.. It's a beautiful day.. Go on sing it,” he said.

The TV presenter even did the Lotto before catching his train to see if his luck would change.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/daithiose/2881282783191033787/

Ó Sé eventually got the train to Heuston Station and was collected by a colleague at RTÉ.

The 46-year-old blamed his car trouble on a Galway air freshener that his son Micheal Og (8) placed in his car as the county face the Kingdom in the All-Ireland Football Final next week.

“Might be the reason why the car broke down...Just saying,” he joked.

The RTÉ's Today presenter celebrated his 10-year anniversary with his wife Rita on Tuesday.

The pair got married back in 2012 after they met on The Rose Of Tralee.

He marked the special occasion by sharing a sweet snap of the pair from their wedding day.

In the picture he shared on his stories, Dáithí and Rita were kissing in front of a crowd outside the church they married in.