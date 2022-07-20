Daisy Edgar Jones on joy of returning to Ireland for Where The Crawdads Sing premiere: ‘A place I love so dearly’

Daisy Edgar-Jones has said the time she spent in Ireland filming Normal People was one of the “most special experiences” of her life.

The 24-year-old was speaking as she returned to Dublin for the premiere of Where The Crawdads Sing, which is based on the best-selling book by Delia Owens.

Edgar-Jones stars as Kya, a young girl who lives alone in the marshes of North Carolina and becomes enveloped in a local murder mystery.

The film is co-produced by Reese Witherspoon through her production company Hello Sunshine and it premiered in the Stella Cinema in Dublin last night.

“It’s crazy, it’s been two years now since I came here so it feels like that time has flown by so quickly, so to come back and I’m staying very near to where I used to live when I worked here,” she said.

“I read it as I was auditioning, I loved the book I really fell in love with that world, I’d never been to a marsh before, and I found the writing so vivid and I really became so immersed in it.

“I was reading it during Covid, the story is predominantly about a young girl who’s isolated, and I think that was something that I was like I feel I can relate to certain aspects of this, this kind of lonely feeling is something we all maybe felt during that time.

“We filmed in New Orleans in the marsh surrounding Luisiana, it’s a great backdrop for the murder mystery of the story because it’s quite a hostile environment. It’s not an easy place to live, it’s certainly not an easy place to film.

“We had crazy, crazy weather and big thunder and lightning storms that would shake your bed.”

Ms Edgar-Jones said it was “very surreal” to be working alongside Reese Witherspoon.

“It’s my first time being in anything that’s on a big screen, which is kind of amazing but also really surreal, but I feel so proud of it because it’s a quiet film about a young woman surviving against all odds,” she told The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ.

“Even being back here, it’s kind of wild to be back because my time here is one of the most special experiences of my life, filming Normal People and I lived here for five months and I had just turned 21, it felt like my uni experience.

“It’s so cool to be promoting a different film in a place that I love so dearly.”

Ms Edgar-Jones said listening to the likes of Sally Rooney helped her to perfect the west of Ireland accent in her role as Marianne in Normal People.

The coming-of-age drama was set in the fictional town of Carricklea and filmed in Tubbercurry, Co Sligo.

“I think I’m lucky because I grew up, I lived with my grandad for a number of years too so I had a very strong Irish sound in my house, so my accent started to change in my teenage years,” she said.

“But I think for me with that accent, I listened a lot to Sally Rooney because she’s from Mayo, it’s a very particular ‘O’ sound that I wanted to get.”

The actor said she is still great friends with Paul Mescal, who portrayed the role of Connell.

“He’s my best friend in the whole world, it was such a special experience to be a young actor at the start of everything and we really looked out for each other and looked after each other,” she said.

Where The Crawdads Sings hits cinemas across Ireland this Friday.