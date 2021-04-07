Daily Vitamin D supplements should be recommended to entire adult population to reduce impact of Covid-19

Daily Vitamin D supplementation of 20-25µg/day should be recommended to the entire adult population as a public health measure including potentially reducing the impact of Covid-19, an Oireachtas committee report said today.

It said higher doses should recommended for vulnerable groups under medical supervision.

When people come to a centre for Covid-19 testing they should be offered vitamin D supplements.

The report from the Oireachtas health committee heard evidence that Vitamin D deficiency is prevalent across the population and the report recommends that public health measures are established to address that deficiency.

It pointed to "growing " evidence tha the vitamin could offer some protection against Covid-19.

The Department of Health has previously said there is no proven link between vitamin D and resistance to the virus.

However, a consortium of doctors and scientists believe having a good intake of vitamin D can be a protective factor.

The committee's report said vitamin D is not a cure for Covid-19.

But it could be part of public health measures which are preventative in nature and are recommended to reduce the risk of respiratory and other illnesses such as osteoporosis.

Recommendations include :

That daily Vitamin D supplementation of 20-25µg/day should be recommended to the entire adult population as a public health measure, with higher doses recommended for vulnerable groups under medical supervision.

That a public health policy, which promotes better knowledge of the benefits of Vitamin D, and which encourages Vitamin D supplementation, should be developed in time for consideration in Budget 2022.

That reducing the cost of Vitamin D supplementation, in order to promote its uptake, should be considered, through the reduction or indeed the elimination of the current VAT rate; and

That specific measures need to be put in place for vulnerable groups, and for frontline and healthcare workers, so that Vitamin D supplementation is administered on an opt-out basis, and for the duration of this pandemic, people should be offered Vitamin D supplements when presenting at Covid-19 test centres.

Welcoming the publication of the report, Health Committee Chairman Seán Crowe TD said: “As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, international studies, and the experience of Finland in particular, show just how effective daily Vitamin D supplementation can be when it is implemented as part of an enhanced public health policy. This supplementation represents a safe, practical, and effective means of protecting human health.

“The State needs to review preventative measures that might have led to fewer mortalities and lower morbidity. In that regard, the role of Vitamin D needs to be addressed as part of an enhanced public health policy to protect the population against respiratory infections and other illnesses. “

Deputy Crowe thanked the witnesses who gave evidence to the Committee on the issue and to the Members of the Committee and the Secretariat for their input into this Report.

The Committee met with experts from the Covit-D Consortium; Dr. Daniel McCartney, Professor Rose Anne Kenny; Professor James Bernard Walsh; Professor John Faul and Dr. Martin Healy on this issue on February 23, 2021 in preparation for the report





