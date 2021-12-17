Daily Covid-19 case numbers could reach 10,000 in ‘optimistic scenario’ – Holohan tells Health Minister

Daily Covid-19 case numbers could reach 10,000 in an ‘optimistic scenario’ Dr Tony Holohan told Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in a letter following Nphet’s meeting.

Nphet also acknowledged that people will attend house parties under the new curfew for bars but that this will still “significantly lessen” the amount of social contact.

Chief medical offier Dr Tony Holohan said the reduced operating hours will result in less “high-risk” social contact.

“All restaurants and bars, excluding take-away or delivery services, should close at 5pm. This should also apply to hotel restaurants and bars, except for overnight residents. These reduced operating hours will significantly lessen the substantial volume of high-risk social contact taking place in these settings.

“Nphet recognises that closing hospitality at 5pm will result in some element of displacement of socialisation into private households. However, this displacement is likely to result in substantially less social contact overall than would occur in restaurants and bars operating as they do at present.

“All existing legal requirements and guidelines applicable to restaurants and bars should be fully implemented during these reduced hours,” he said.

Dr Holohan said the optimistic Covid-19 scenario predicts cases peaking at nearly 10,000 per day with 1,000 people in total in hospital.

He added that the more pessimistic scenario could mean daily case numbers reaching 20,000 and a total of 2,000 people in hospital at the peak of the wave.

He said the overall epidemiological situation in Ireland remains “concerning”.

“The more optimistic scenarios show 8,000 to 10,000 cases per day, 500 to 750 people requiring general hospital care, and 150 to 250 people requiring critical care, or 650 to 1,000 people in total in hospital at peak.

“The more pessimistic scenarios show in excess of 20,000 cases per day, over 1,500 people requiring general hospital care, and in excess of 400 people requiring critical care, or more than 2,000 people in total in hospital overall at peak,” he said.

In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Dr Holohan said these scenarios show that as Omicron becomes dominant, “which is likely to happen over the coming week”, the risk of a surge in disease is “very high”.

He said: “Any such surge is amplified by increased effective social contact over the Christmas period. It should be noted that the level of infection is such that at peak, between 2pc and 5pc of the population could be infected, and between 6pc and 25pc of the population could be a close contact of an infected person.”

The Omicron variant now accounts for 27pc of all new Covid-19 infections.

The letter added that of the 62,598 cases notified in the 14 days to midnight December 14, 75pc have occurred in people under 45 years of age and 5pc were aged 65 years and older.

Dr Holohan said the Covid-19 situation remains “very fragile” given the high case numbers. However, the incidence in children has fallen “significantly”.

“Covid-19 incidence across the country is high, and while it has reduced in recent days, the situation remains very fragile given the very high case volumes. The demand for testing and incidence in children aged 5-12 years has fallen significantly.

“The impact of recent booster vaccination in reducing disease incidence in those aged 65 and over is clear. The effect of booster vaccinations is also seen in a decreasing percentage share of those cases admitted to hospital being aged 65 years and older,” he said.

He added that test positivity has increased in those aged 19 to 24 years old.

“The demand for testing remains very high and test positivity has stabilised at a high level. Test positivity is stable or falling across most age groups, but has increased in recent days in those aged 19 to 24 years old. All parts of the testing pathway are operating at close to maximum surge capacity.

“Covid-19 mortality is at approximately 6 deaths per day, or 180 deaths per month. This may rise further, given the high case counts and risk from Omicron, though booster vaccination may mitigate against this. There continues to be a significant number of outbreaks reported in settings with vulnerable populations,” he said.

Dr Holohan said people should reduce their social contacts “as much as possible” in the days and weeks ahead.

“It is very difficult at this time of year, but people should try to reduce their contacts as much possible in the days and weeks ahead. Keep groups small and try to meet the same people regularly rather than meeting people from multiple households.

“Visits to private homes should be kept to a maximum of three other households.

Dr Holohan added that those who are meeting people regularly from other households should consider using antigen tests twice weekly.

“Those who are meeting regularly with people from other households should regard this as high risk and should therefore consider using antigen tests twice weekly and before they socialise with others.

“Employers should accommodate employees to work from home where their attendance on site is not essential.

“People should avoid crowds and any indoor environment where they may not be able to maintain their distance from others,” he said.