Dáil’s spending watchdog seeks answers from RTÉ over ‘Toy Show The Musical’

The Dáil’s public spending watchdog has asked RTÉ to explain how much money it has spent on Toy Show the Musical, after it emerged that the expensive production may not reach expectations at the box office.

Catherine Murphy, the Social Democrats co-leader, asked the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to request the publicly funded state broadcaster to explain both the costs and the business case for the stage adaption of the beloved Christmas TV show.

It is understood that at a meeting of the PAC on Thursday, TDs agreed to write to RTÉ to query its spend on the show.

The following request was submitted to the committee by Ms Murphy: “That the public accounts committee write to RTÉ and request the business case, the associated expenditure on production etc to include casting, venue hire and advertising of a show that the organisation is running this December and January.”

The request was made after the Irish Independent reported last week that ahead of its opening night, only one of the musical’s over 30 shows had sold out.

RTÉ confirmed that one scheduled day of shows of the new Irish musical had also been pulled and turned into an “additional rehearsal day.” RTÉ said this was because of the “complexity” of the show and the need to rehearse sign language performances.

The show, RTÉ’s first commercial venture against long-established pantomimes and Christmas shows, is scheduled to run over 30 shows across 16 dates between December 10 and New Years’ Eve. Broadcaster bosses had hoped that the expensive production would sell out, but as of last week only one date had.

Last week, the broadcaster refused a Freedom of Information request asking for financial details about the production, including how many tickets RTÉ would need to sell to break even on the production.It also declined a request to reveal how much RTÉ had spent on external PR to promote the musical.

The musical has also been criticised by rival Christmas shows. Pantomime producer Alan Hughes said he felt it was “unfortunate” that RTÉ had entered the “saturated” Christmas show market post-pandemic when other productions were just getting back on their feet. He said he felt RTÉ had the “might” to promote its own show, in a way that smaller productions would not.

The production is the brainchild of Late Late Show producers Jane Murphy and Katherine Drohan.

It tells the story of a little girl called Nell Mooney who tries to recreate some of her mother’s favourite traditions on the eve of The Late Late Toy Show to cheer up her family following a loss.

The Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy will not be involved in the show.