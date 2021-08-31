Dáil bar in Leinster House to reopen on Wednesday

The Dáil bar is to reopen tomorrow to vaccinated politicians and Leinster House staff.

The bar closed along with the rest of the hospitality sector back in March 2020, however, will now reopen.

This will be six weeks after restaurants and pubs in the rest of the country were given the green light to reopen for indoor dining for vaccinated or recovered customers.

The bar will be open from 10.30am to 6.30pm and politicians, as well as their visitors and the media working in Leinster House, will be allowed to sit indoors with a vaccine pass.

Vaccinated or recently recovered politicians and Leinster House staffers will be able to dine and drink in the bar.

The reopening of the Dáil bar will also include the reopening of the Members bar, which is only for Oireachtas members.

An Oireachtas source confirmed to the Irish Independent that the bar will reopen on Wednesday, September 1.

TDs, Senators and Ministers and junior Ministers were notified of the return of the Dáil bar this evening.

The self-service restaurant in Leinster House will also have indoor seating available for vaccinated and recovered customers.

Staff were working on Monday to re-install tables and chairs, which had previously been removed during the pandemic.

This self-service restaurant continued to operate during the pandemic, however, customers were only permitted to buy food for takeaway.

The restaurant also does not serve alcohol, unlike the Dáil bar.