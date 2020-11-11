Dad speaks of heartache after daughter (48) killed in suspected hit-and-run

Gardaí at the scene of the suspected hit-and-run where Ann Bathe was killed on Monday Photo: Gerry Mooney

The father of a 48-year-old woman who died following an apparent hit-and-run incident has said his heart is broken.

Mother-of-two Ann Bathe was found seriously injured on a section of Thomas Street, in the town of Newbridge, at around 8pm on Monday.

The person who found Ms Bathe raised the alarm and she was rushed to Naas General Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 50s has been arrested in relation to the incident.

The man is currently detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A Garda spokesman said: "Gardaí at Newbridge are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area at the time, to make this footage available to gardaí."

Ms Bathe was well known in the town and may have been making her way home when she was struck.

The mother of two grown-up sons was originally from the town of Kilcullen in Co Kildare, where her father Christy yesterday spoke to the Irish Independent.

Christy Enright revealed that Ann is the second of his four children to die.

“We lost another daughter, Susan, many years ago. She had a rare illness and was buried in her communion dress. And my wife Patricia died seven years ago,” he explained.

“My heart is broken again. I was only talking to Ann on the phone last week. We share the same birthday, November 2, and she rang to wish me a happy birthday,” said Christy.

“When we were saying goodbye I told her to mind herself. Ann was a birthday present from Patricia the day she was born,” he added.

He also told how Ann recovered from a brain haemorrhage in 2002.

“It was a very difficult time for us all, and it changed Ann’s personality but she remained thoughtful. She was a great girl,” he said.

“The first I knew something had happened was when my son-in-law came to the house.

“I don’t know what happened exactly. They say it was a hit-and-run. I suppose we will have to wait for the results of the post mortem for more details.”

Looking into the corner of his living room, Mr Enright pointed out the photograph of Ann on her wedding day.

“God bless them all, that’s all I can say. Patricia is looking after the two of them now,” he said.

Neighbours and friends in the tight-knit Killcullen community were yesterday comforting Mr Enright.

It is understood Ms Bathe suffered serious leg injuries in the incident.

The emergency services carried out CPR at the scene and rushed her to hospital, but she was pronounced dead.

